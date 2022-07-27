New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bihar holds the highest unspent amount in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, at Rs 3,207 crore, while the total unspent amount under the scheme stands at Rs 14,929 crore, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed the parliament.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister noted that the states such as Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have fully utilised their state shares for PMAY-G, while Punjab, Sikkim and Haryana were not far behind.

West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Madhya Pradesh were amongst the states which retained a large amount of unspent money from their state shares for PMAY-G.

With a target to construct nearly 3 crore pucca houses by March 2024, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin is set to provide assistance to eligible rural households under the aim of "Housing for All".

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin is a social welfare programme, introduced by the Indian Government, that aims at providing adequate housing opportunities for the rural poor in India. Under this scheme, the government committed to housing for all by 2022.

The Ministry of Rural Development has been releasing a Central share of funds to States and Union Territories for the implementation of PMAY-G since 2016 and a total of Rs 1,79,255.80 crore has been released to States and Union Territories till date.

Under the scheme, 2.44 crore houses have been sanctioned by the states or Union Territories, and 1.89 crore have been completed as on 21st July 2022. (ANI)

