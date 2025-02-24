VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: BioEnable Technologies' IriUniverse-One single iris scanner has received STQC certification, validating its full compliance with Government of India standards for Aadhaar-based authentication. The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certificate (STQC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, validates the IriUniverse-One's adherence to stringent requirements for security and interoperability within the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The STQC certification is a critical benchmark for biometric devices deployed in India, ensuring they meet the technical and performance criteria set by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). This certification enables BioEnable to offer the IriUniverse-One for use in Aadhaar-based authentication, Know Your Customer (KYC) applications, and other identity verification processes. Certified devices ensure safe and accurate identity verification, helping to strengthen the overall Aadhaar framework.

With UIDAI now focusing on liveness detection across all biometric devices used in Aadhaar authentication, the need for reliable and secure technologies like the IriUniverse-One has become even more important. The IriUniverse-One captures high-quality iris images quickly and efficiently, is designed for seamless integration with Aadhaar-based authentication systems, and supports Windows and Android operating systems, making it a versatile solution for a variety of applications. Its durable design ensures reliable performance in diverse environmental conditions due to its dust and water resistance.

"The STQC certification for our IriUniverse-One ensures it meets the established standards for the Aadhaar project," said Mr. Mahesh Ghatge, CEO & CTO of BioEnable Technologies. "We are committed to providing high-quality, reliable biometric solutions, and this certification allows us to continue contributing to a more secure and efficient digital identity infrastructure in India."

The IriUniverse-One is ideally suited for applications requiring reliable and accurate identity verification, including Aadhaar authentication, financial inclusion initiatives, government service delivery, and e-KYC processes. BioEnable Technologies is dedicated to providing technical support for integrating the STQC-certified IriUniverse-One into various systems and applications.

About BioEnable Technologies

BioEnable Technologies is a global leader in biometric and digital identity solutions, committed to developing secure, scalable, and efficient technologies for governments, enterprises, and organizations worldwide. Our collaboration with MOSIP highlights our dedication to building robust and inclusive identity ecosystems.

