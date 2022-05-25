New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/TPT): Biryani b box, an emerging name in the realm of food industry that is widely recognised for their delicious Biryani has announced the move to expand and start its operations in 10 new cities across India. Currently, working on the plan to use the capital in increasing their footprints in two of the biggest cities in Maharashtra (Pune and Mumbai), the brand in the upcoming months, is on an extensive expansion drive. For achieving the desired results, they have also successfully raised funds of INR 2 crores from the Navalakha Properties. As per Biryani b box, they raised INR 2 crores; 1 crore as equity funds, and 1 crore as debt.

The brand after managing to successfully open six outlets in Pune and having sold biryani worth INR 4.75 crores is now working towards taking their name at a Pan-India level. Not only this, for their expansion plan and extensive outreach drive, they are planning on introducing and implementing a plethora of new initiatives and one among them is that they will also be launching a second brand called 'B box wraps' through which they plan to sell the most luscious wraps that is available in the market.

Talking about the new expansion plan, the founder stated, "This new expansion plan was necessary as I, along with my team, feels that this is probably the right time to scale up the things. It is a move that we are taking after analysing the market situation and after achieving a name for the brand. Today, Biryani b box is a known name among Biryani lovers in Mumbai and Pune and the reason we are going forward with our plan of expansion in 10 more cities is because we are confident of our quality, taste and price."

Biryani b box that was incepted on March 18, 2018 by five budding entrepreneurs named

Shahid, Hamid, Abid, Vaibhav Patel, and Aqib Bhatt have successfully positioned themselves as the next big thing in the realm of the food and beverage market. After having successfully made their presence felt in about six major locations, the brand is all set to take a high jump as they plan to target 10 new cities. For providing affordability, taste and healthy biryani, the brand is all set to start selling meal boxes starting @ just Rs 69 under the new brand name B box Meal @69.

