PRNewswire

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Jakarta [Indonesia], April 21: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a global leader in programmable, energy efficient AI computing, and PT Datacomm Diangraha ("Datacomm"), one of Indonesia's leading IT service providers and cloud infrastructure specialists, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a technology alliance to explore the potential of AI inference solutions across Indonesia.

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- Technology Alliance Targets Indonesia's Growing AI Inference Market, with an Initial Focus on Physical AI, Public Safety, Surveillance, and Industrial AI Applications

The MOU was signed during a ceremony at Gitex Asia 2026 in Singapore, marking a meaningful step in both companies' shared commitment to advancing practical AI capabilities across the Indonesian market.

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Indonesia: A Strategic AI Market

Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing AI markets in Asia Pacific, with global hyperscalers, sovereign infrastructure programs, and enterprise technology providers all accelerating their presence in the country. According to the Empowering Indonesia Report 2025 by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and research firm Twimbit, sovereign AI could contribute up to USD $140 billion to Indonesia's GDP by 2030, driving annual economic growth of up to 6.8%. Indonesia's AI sector is expanding at a 31% CAGR, the fastest rate in Southeast Asia (Marketing-Interactive, 2026). Blaize and Datacomm are positioning this technology alliance to serve that growing demand, with an initial focus on physical AI, public safety, surveillance, industrial AI, and logistics.

Areas of Exploration

Under the MOU, Blaize and Datacomm intend to explore the following areas of cooperation:

- AI Inference as a Service on DCloud : Exploring integration of Blaize's Hybrid AI platform with Datacomm's DCloud public cloud platform and datacenter infrastructure to enable scalable inference services for enterprise customers across Indonesia.

- Physical AI, Public Safety, Surveillance, and Logistics: Exploring AI inference use cases spanning physical security, video analytics, smart surveillance, and logistics optimization across Indonesia's enterprise and public sector.

- Industrial AI: Jointly exploring AI inference applications for industrial automation, including computer vision and sensor-driven intelligence for Indonesia's industrial sector.

"Asia Pacific is at an inflection point for AI inference, and Indonesia stands out as one of the region's most significant contributors to that growth," said Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blaize. "Datacomm brings exactly the trusted, deeply embedded infrastructure presence and enterprise relationships this market requires. Together, we are exploring how Blaize's programmable, energy-efficient AI platform can unlock real-world value across public safety, smart infrastructure, physical AI, and logistics throughout Indonesia. This alliance is a strong foundation, and we intend to build on it."

"At Datacomm, we have spent over three decades earning the trust of Indonesia's enterprises, government institutions, and critical infrastructure operators," said Tan Wie Tjin, President Director and Founder of PT Datacomm Diangraha. "Indonesia is on the cusp of a significant AI transformation, and the demand for intelligent, scalable, and secure inference solutions is accelerating across every sector we serve. This alliance with Blaize is a natural and exciting step in our journey toward the AI era. The combination of Datacomm's cloud and datacenter infrastructure with Blaize's world-class AI inference platform positions us uniquely to serve this demand. I look forward to exploring the possibilities this technology alliance will unlock for our customers and for Indonesia's digital future."

The MOU is non-binding and outlines a cooperative technology framework under which the parties may pursue specific projects through future definitive agreements. The alliance will prioritize enabling secure, scalable, and energy-efficient AI inference solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing cloud, datacenter, and physical environments across Indonesia.

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor), an efficient AI processor, with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

About Datacomm

PT Datacomm Diangraha is one of Indonesia's leading IT service providers, with over 30 years of experience in building and managing critical digital infrastructure. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in South Jakarta, Datacomm has grown from a data communication reseller into a comprehensive technology services company with more than 450 employees. The company serves customers across the enterprise, telecommunications, government, and military sectors through an end-to-end IT ecosystem that supports business transformation, covering cloud services, modern data center solutions, advanced IT security, DevOps, and reliable network infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.datacomm.co.id

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the expected scope of the engagement with Datacomm and any potential definitive agreements related thereto; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Blaize's business combination with BurTech Acquisition Corp., which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (iii) those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2026, our and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Blaize Contactpress@blaize.comwww.blaize.com

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