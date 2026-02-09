VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Better Life Happier People (BLHP) successfully organised "Trust Talk - Connecting Developers & Buyers," a focused industry dialogue aimed at addressing trust, transparency, and accountability in the real estate sector. The event brought together more than 300 people (legal experts, developers, technology professionals, buyer representatives, and institutional stakeholders) to deliberate on regulatory, legal, and structural challenges impacting homebuyers.

Former Justice Rajesh Tandon High Court Uttarakhand delivered a detailed address on RERA, highlighting its objectives, existing implementation gaps, and key issues likely to emerge in the coming years. He stressed the importance of stronger compliance mechanisms, timely dispute resolution, and informed participation from all stakeholders to ensure fairness and long-term stability in the real estate sector.

Amit Shukla, Co-Founder of EasyGov, briefly shared insights on the role of technology in simplifying complex legal and government processes, emphasizing how digital solutions can enhance transparency and ease of compliance for both developers and homebuyers.

Senior Advocate Murari Tiwari, former Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, highlighted the importance of legal awareness and constructive dialogue, noting that platforms like Trust Talk can help prevent disputes by promoting clarity, communication, and mutual understanding between buyers and developers.

The event also witnessed the presence of Mr. Saumil, Federal Bank, who shared perspectives on the role of financial institutions in ensuring legal due diligence, regulatory compliance, and risk management in real estate transactions, adding a vital banking and institutional viewpoint to discussions on buyer protection and project accountability.

The event further saw the presence of NPS Chawla, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), who emphasized the importance of strong corporate governance, compliance, and institutional frameworks in strengthening trust within the real estate ecosystem.

The programme also received a positive response from the Government, with official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs . Officials from both ministries appreciated BLHP's efforts and described the platform as a constructive and timely initiative aligned with national objectives of consumer protection, transparency, and accountability in the housing and real estate sector.

Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, could not attend the event due to personal reasons; however, in a message sent to the organisers, he appreciated BLHP's initiative and termed it a positive step toward strengthening buyer confidence and institutional trust in real estate.

BLHP Vision, Structure and Roadmap

Delivering the key address, Anshuman Singh, Chief Operating Officer, BLHP, spoke in detail about the organisation's vision, objectives, and long-term roadmap. He explained that BLHP is being developed as a structured, constitution-driven national buyers' platform focused on trust, transparency, accountability, and collective strength.

Mr. Singh outlined that, it is important to clearly state that BLHP is not a for Profit organization, it is broker, not a marketing platform, and not a sales-driven organisation. It has been envisioned as a trust-first platform designed to foster dialogue, transparency, and accountability within the real estate sector. For most families, purchasing a home is the largest financial and emotional investment of their lives, yet repeated experiences of delays, information gaps, and inconsistent commitments have widened the trust deficit across the ecosystem.

BLHP emerges from the belief that trust cannot be built through regulation or marketing alone; it must be built through systems, conduct, and sustained stakeholder engagement. The vision of BLHP is to create an organized, credible, and informed community of residential buyers, primarily drawn from professional backgrounds such as Chartered

Accountants, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, Engineers, MBAs, Doctors, PSU officials, senior executives, and other financially disciplined individuals. These are buyers who possess purchasing power, creditworthiness, and long-term intent. By bringing together such a community, BLHP aims to create a buyer ecosystem that values transparency, ethical conduct, and sustainable development.

This approach represents an experiment that has not been attempted before, to the best of our knowledge, anywhere in the world. Rather than aggregating demand for transactional leverage, BLHP seeks to aggregate trust, credibility, and responsibility. The objective is not to negotiate prices but to establish standards--standards of disclosure, delivery, governance, and accountability that benefit all stakeholders in the long run.

The objective is not to aggregate demand for transactional advantage, but to aggregate credibility, responsibility, and trust, encouraging higher standards of disclosure, governance, and delivery that benefit both buyers and developer.

Acknowledgement and Special Thanks

On behalf of BLHP, Mr. Singh expressed sincere gratitude to the BLHP Constitution Committee members Dr. Nityanand Singh, CA Nitish Chugh, CS Aditya Rungta, CS Krishan Kumar, and Rahul Jhamb --for their guidance, expertise, and contribution toward building a strong and transparent organisational framework for BLHP. He also acknowledged the leadership and vision of Kumar Aniket, Director, BLHP, for his strategic direction and continued support in shaping BLHP as a credible and inclusive national platform for homebuyers.

BLHP further extended special thanks to Staava, Bio Sarthi, and Naks Legal for their cooperation and support in making the Trust Talk event successful.

For More Details

