VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: BMW Group India announces the launch of the BMW M Drift Academy, an exclusive performance training platform that brings the thrill of drifting to India like never before. Designed for BMW M enthusiasts, this high-adrenaline experience debuts in India on 26-27 April 2025 at Raymonds compound, JK Gram, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra - 400606.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 30.

The BMW M Drift Academy is a platform that inculcates the spirit of performance with purpose. It offers motorsport fans the chance to explore the thrill of drifting in a safe environment, away from public roads. The program encourages participants to take the pledge to #DriftResponsibly.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The BMW M Drift Academy is first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. Designed to unlock pure driving exhilaration, the academy offers an unforgettable journey packed with mastering various drifting techniques with utmost safety. Conducted under the watchful eyes of BMW certified instructors, each session promises edge-of-the-seat excitement and skill enhancement behind the wheel of BMW M cars. It's a perfect place where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift is a symphony of skill, speed and sound."

Also Read | PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

BMW M Drift Academy

The BMW M Drift Academy opens its doors, inviting all car enthusiasts to take the first step towards mastering the art of controlled performance with BMW M2 and BMW M4 over two days. The course perfectly blends theory and hands-on track time - where skill meets thrill and your drifting journey begins.

Experienced BMW certified instructors will familiarise participants with the features of BMW M cars and train to master skills such as Controlling a Drift, Throttle Control, Maintaining a Drift, Exiting a Drift, Half Circle Drift, Exiting a Half Circle Drift with style, Full Circle Drift, Maintaining a Full Circle Drift (clockwise and anticlockwise) and Transition Drifting on a Figure 8.

The BMW M After Hours - an electrifying community celebration.

The BMW M After Party celebrates the spirit, culture and community of BMW M. It's an ideal playground for fans, drift lovers and car enthusiasts to come together over music, gourmet cuisine, drift shows and unforgettable performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan & the DJ duo Prithvi B2B SMG.

The fabulous lineup of artists is curated by DISTRICT by Zomato, the live entertainment experiential division of Zomato. The BMW M After Party entry tickets are available exclusively on DISTRICT starting at INR 999 onwards. For booking tickets and terms and conditions

Click Here .

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Satchit Gayakwad, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 95607 25900; Email: Satchit.Gayakwad@bmw.in

Richa Sharma, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

X: https://x.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

#BMW #BMWIndia #BMWIndia_Official #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWMDriftAcademy #BMWM #DriftResponsibly

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)