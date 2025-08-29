NewsVoir

Danang [Vietnam], August 29: Acclaimed Bollywood Filmmaker, Cultural Ambassador and Visionary Producer Captain Rahul Bali, best known for laying the foundation of India - Vietnam Cinematic relations and producing Bollywood films like "Love in Vietnam" and "SILAA" captivated audiences at HORECFEX 2026 with his thought-provoking address on "The Economic Impact of the Film Industry on Tourism". The event was held at the prestigious Ariyana Convention Centre in Danang, drawing industry leaders and stakeholders from across the globe.

HORECFEX 2026, a brilliant initiative spearheaded by Chairman Mr. Nguyen Duc Quynh and Vice Chairman Mr. Andre Pierre Gentzsch brought together leaders and visionaries from the world of tourism and hospitality across the globe. Among the standout speakers, Captain Rahul Bali captured significant attention with his compelling insights into how cinema - particularly Bollywood - acts as a global catalyst for tourism growth.

In his keynote address, Captain Rahul Bali highlighted the powerful synergy between cinema and tourism, emphasizing how films act as global ambassadors for destinations, cultures and experiences. Drawing on his experience from pioneering cross-cultural film projects, Bali underscored how cinematic storytelling can dramatically elevate a location's global visibility and stimulate significant economic activity through tourism.

"When audiences across the world see breathtaking locations on screen, they're not just watching--they're dreaming. Films like "Love in Vietnam" and "SILAA" don't just narrate stories, they showcase the heart and soul of Vietnam to global audiences, creating a surge in tourism interest and cultural curiosity," said Captain Rahul Bali during his address.

His remarks were particularly impactful given the rising prominence of Vietnam as a cinematic destination. With "Love in Vietnam" already generating international buzz and "SILAA" poised to do the same, Captain Bali's efforts are being recognized as a milestone in fostering cultural diplomacy through cinema.

In his address, Captain Bali emphasized the pivotal role that films play in promoting cross-border travel, showcasing destinations, and influencing international travel trends. He shared success stories of how films have transformed cities and landscapes into thriving tourist attractions, citing examples from many global locations where film-induced tourism has resulted in significant economic upliftment.

Captain Rahul Bali also called for collaborative ventures between filmmakers and tourism boards, suggesting the creation of incentives and film-friendly policies to attract international productions, especially in scenic and culturally rich destinations like Danang. He said, "Films do not just entertain; they inspire journeys. A single movie can turn a location into a bucket-list destination overnight. When cinematic storytelling is combined with strategic tourism partnerships, the economic impact is exponential."

The session was attended by industry leaders, government officials, travel experts, and media professionals who lauded the address for its visionary outlook and practical suggestions. His talk underscored the emerging synergy between creative industries and tourism-driven economic development.

The mega global convention marked the presence of a significant number of VVIP's and dignitaries like the Chairman Vietnam Tourism Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Chairman Danang Tourism Association Mr. Cao Tri Dung, Director ICCA Ms. Walking Wong, Austrian Leadership Coach Ms. Irene Oehler, Director Danang Tourism Ms. Hanh Truong, Acclaimed Hospitality Leader from New Zealand Mr. John Gardner, American Actress and Lifestyle Icon Ms. Tracie May, Austrian Hospitality Veteran Mr. Herbert Laubichler-Pichler and Chairwoman Vietnam Hotel Association Ms. Do Thi Hong Xoan amongst others.

HORECFEX 2026 continues to serve as a premier platform for innovation and collaboration, with voices like Captain Rahul Bali reinforcing the importance of cross-industry partnerships in building sustainable futures.

Captain Rahul Bali is a renowned Bollywood Filmmaker, Internationally Acclaimed Speaker, Cultural Ambassador, Festival Curator and the Producer of Indo-Vietnamese Movies: "Love in Vietnam" and "SILAA". He is known for building cinematic bridges between nations to strengthen bilateral cultural ties through films and is a global advocate for film diplomacy and the economic potential of creative industries, especially in tourism.

