Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India will open bookings for the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive from 12:30 hrs, 19 April 2023 onwards. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for INR 5,00,000. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2023. Engineered by M, the car elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. Numerous distinct M elements in the exterior and interior give birth to a commanding personality suited for high-performance circles. Under the hood, the M40i 3-litre engine, a powerhouse charged with M genes, is raring for unadulterated sheer driving pleasure. An outstanding driving experience is guaranteed together with Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. To further enhance the sporty appearance, customers can personalise their car with special M alloys. Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/X3M40i and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Introduction of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive builds on the enormous success of M powered BMW M340i sedan and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes the excitement a notch higher into the Sports Activity Vehicle range.

Internet: www.bmw.inFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindiaTwitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindiaYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindiaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWM #X3M40i

Also Read | Heatwave in April in Asian History: Severe Heatwave Causes Deaths, School Closures in India, Record-Breaking Temperatures in China.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)