New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): 'Akriti by Shakun', a fashion label based out of Patiala, recently adorned Dr Gurpreet Kaur on the day of her wedding with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The lehenga was a design from the label's recently launched collection Sheesh Mahal which is an embodiment of Mughal and European styles.

The design of her bridal outfit was a mix of intricate details sourced from the grandeur of the royals of Punjab and their lifestyle. The mirror work, floral designs, motifs, and the blend of colors was a striking reflection of the opulent art and architecture that the royal era is known for.

Talking about assisting the bride on her Big Day, couturier Shakun Garg says, "Dressing up the Chief Minister's wife for was a proud moment for everyone at Akriti by Shakun. As everyone knows her to be a very down-to-earth lady, she kept this whole affair to be low-key. Her warm nature and positive vibes made the whole experience all the more fun. Our coordination with each other was unmatched and we were glad to have played such an important role on one of the biggest days of her life."

"Hearing Gurpreet's requirements for the lehenga, we just knew that Sheesh Mahal was the perfect collection for her to choose from. It suited her the best, and she brought out the opulence of the design", he further added. The bridal couture was earlier seen on India's top model Archana Akil Kumar.

The wedding took place on July 7 at the CM's official residence in Chandigarh following all the Sikh rituals. This small and private ceremony was attended by all close friends and politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha, a member of the Rajya Sabha. Everyone present on the occasion appreciated the ensemble that the bride carried with utmost grace. This is not the first time that Gurpreet Kaur has worn something designed by Shakun Garg as her trousseau already has a variety of suits made by the designer.

Having based the roots of his design career in Patiala, Shakun Garg has been scouting this field since 2006. Over the years he has dressed up celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Sunanda Sharma, Neeru Bajwa, Aamna Sharif, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sara Gurpal, Mandy Takhar, and Simi Chahal.

His latest collection Sheesh Mahal, of which Gurpreet Kaur's lehenga was a part was launched on July 25, 2022, opposite the heritage government property- Sheesh Mahal, hence the name. The other collections of the designer include Qila Chowk and Rah-e-virasat.

