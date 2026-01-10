VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: "The security framework in India is going through a structural transformation. Today, the front line in security is not marked merely by fencing, checkpoint security, or physical boundaries; rather, it has been extended into data communication systems that enable the very fabric of life. In a world where real-time intelligence plays increasingly critical roles in governance and security strategies, the role of technology in national preparedness assumes pivotal proportions."

In this context of change, Brihaspathi Technologies, a technology firm based out of Hyderabad, stands out as a key player in the developing Indian system of digital security and governance. Right from the inception of the last fourteen years of the twenty-first century, Brihaspathi has managed to create a niche for itself in AI-based surveillance and command systems.

Brihaspathi Technologies was formed back in 2009 as an IT and software services company, but over the years, they have been widening their horizon to cater to the challenges faced by governments related to operations at a larger scale. This is just another step towards a national initiative to have platforms that can work on a population scale.

Reflecting on this transition, Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies, said,

"Our vision at Brihaspathi is to pioneer ICCC platforms that redefine India's governance landscape which deliver real-time visibility, seamless coordination, and comprehensive accountability - empowering secure cities, transparent elections, and resilient critical infrastructure for Digital India's future."

COMMAND CENTRES AS THE NEW NERVE SYSTEMOne of the most visible pillars of Brihaspathi Technologies' work lies in the development and deployment of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) - a centralized environment that consolidates video feeds, alerts, and operational data into a single decision-making interface.

These systems have been used in public settings. During the Bihar Assembly Elections, Brihaspathi Technologies helped in large-scale surveillance and monitoring projects with the purpose of enhancing coverage and coordination in multiple polling stations. During an exercise with millions of voters participating, the monitoring system helped in following events in different districts, thus enhancing transparency in administrative operations.

In terms of transportation, its ICCC solution has aided MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation). Handling one of the largest transportation networks requires perpetual awareness of situations. Brihaspathi's Command Platforms consolidated depots, vehicle movements, as well as surveillance feeds into common control domains, making it easier for the administration to react to situations.

The education sector, too, has not been left behind in such centralized systems. The company, in support of examination monitoring initiatives for TGBIE (Telangana Board of Intermediate Education), ensured that real-time visibility and centralized control were met. In high-stakes academic ecologies, technology-driven oversight is paramount in maintaining public confidence. These deployments demonstrated how command centers can extend beyond city surveillance into education governance.

DESIGNED FOR LARGE-SCALE DEPLOYMENTSA defining aspect of Brihaspathi Technologies' approach is its focus on large-scale deployments rather than limited pilots. Its systems are designed to function across cities, districts, and states - handling high data volumes and continuous operations.

The company places emphasis on integration, combining AI-based video analytics, centralized dashboards, and field-level visibility into unified platforms. This reduces fragmentation and allows authorities to view situations holistically rather than through isolated tools.

On the importance of indigenous development, Rajasekhar added,

"Developing ICCC platforms within the country empowers authorities to retain full control over how systems grow and adapt over time, ensuring they remain aligned with local governance structures and long-term public service requirements."

RECOGNITION ACROSS PLATFORMS THAT REFLECTS IMPACTThe Industry Leadership in Tech Solutions recognition at the Hyderabad Business Awards 2025 acknowledges Brihaspathi Technologies' sustained role in delivering large-scale technology platforms across security, surveillance, and governance domains. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate long-term leadership rather than short-term performance.

Awards for leadership recognition have been a vital part of the company's background. The APTA Catalyst Youngest Entrepreneur Award (2025) and BICCI Award for Commitment to Excellence & Innovation (2025) showcase how the leadership vision of Brihaspathi is well-aligned with industry platforms.

The Excellence Business Titans Award 2024 - Chapter 3, presented in Abu Dhabi, recognizes Indian enterprises that have demonstrated relevance and capability beyond domestic markets. Brihaspathi Technologies received this honor for its growing international visibility and its ability to present India's indigenous technology capabilities on a global platform.

On the regional platform, the company won the Hyderabad Radio City Business Icon Award in the years 2022 and 2025. On the national platform, it received the Economic Times Excellence Award for the year 2022 as an acknowledgment for the contribution to technology-based public solutions.

The Partner Leadership Award 2019 marked an early milestone in Brihaspathi Technologies' growth journey. This award recognized the company's collaborative approach, execution reliability, and ability to deliver as a trusted technology partner.

PEOPLE, PARTNERSHIPS AND PURPOSEBehind Brihaspathi's deployments is a multidisciplinary team that includes engineers, system architects, and domain specialists with experience in public-sector operations. The company's execution model emphasizes collaboration with government bodies, system integrators, and institutional stakeholders - recognizing that large public systems require coordination as much as technology.

A BROADER ROLE IN INDIA'S DIGITAL GOVERNANCEThe journey of Brihaspathi Technologies reflects the overall digitalization taking place in India, where intelligence in governance, security, and infrastructure is steadily increasing.

As India expands its digital public infrastructure, the role of domestic technology providers capable of operating at scale is becoming increasingly relevant. Brihaspathi Technologies' trajectory - from an IT services firm to a participant in national-scale security and governance initiatives - reflects the growing maturity of India's technology ecosystem.

LOOKING AHEAD

Brihaspathi Technologies is also engaging in the development of systems to help institutions see clearly, to react with confidence, and to function together effectively.

