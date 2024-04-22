NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 22: Brixton Motorcycles, an emblem of Austrian heritage renowned for blending timeless design with modern technology, proudly announces its entry into the Indian market. The brand has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing and distribution, preparing to launch an exclusive range of motorcycles tailored for the Indian audience. Brixton's move into India is fueled by a strategic vision to introduce its European elegance to the Indian riders.

After nearly two years of meticulous planning with KAW Veloce Motors, the company aims to leverage India's significant position in the global motorcycle sphere, thereby reinforcing Brixton's growing reputation in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company is set to launch four distinct motorcycle models in India this year, each exemplifying Brixton's dedication to elegance, performance and innovation. These models are being developed at Brixton's Austrian design center, with production centered in a new state-of-the-art facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, benefiting from KAW Group's extensive manufacturing expertise.

Further elevating their collaborative efforts, Brixton and KVMPL plan to set up a research and development center in India. This initiative aims at crafting models specifically for the Indian market and marks a significant step towards establishing India as a strategic export hub to Southeast Asian and African markets.

Brixton Motorcycles also intends to build a comprehensive dealer network across major Indian cities. The plan includes launching 15 dealerships by the end of 2024 and expanding to 50 by the following year, ensuring accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.

Tushar Shelke, Managing Director at KVMPL, expressed his excitement about the launch, hinting at more thrilling developments to come. "We are thrilled to bring this esteemed brand to the Indian motorcycling community," said Shelke. "With the launch confirmed, stay tuned for more exciting news soon! As Brixton Motorcycles gears up for a dynamic future in India, it promises not only to meet but exceed expectations, setting new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry with a commitment to excellence and innovation."

The brand's entry is distinguished by a focus on catering to a diverse range of consumers--from novices to veteran riders seeking premium experiences. This approach is complemented by an upcoming ADV motorcycle global launch, positioning Brixton to uniquely appeal to Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. To engage with Indian consumers effectively, Brixton will initiate an extensive marketing campaign leading up to a festive brand launch in 2024.

