New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): The Indian marketing industry went through a complete make-over during the new covid era, we learned the new culture of work from home, online teams meet, and the growth of the digital marketing industry gave birth to a refined new hybrid model of marketing that brands adapted to for a smooth ROI driven transition.

The last two years have been challenging for Vanilla BTL Agencies who did not re-invent themselves. On the other hand, for a select few, Covid was merely a small hiccup that forced them to go back to the drawing board and re-invent.

Also Read | Truffoire - On Its Way To Become One of the Most Loved Luxury Beauty Brands.

"During Covid, there was a drastic change in conventional methods used by brands earlier to interact and reach their Target audience. BTL was no longer effective, going digital completely was not the solution, there was a gap in consumer connect, and that's how when Brands understood the power of Hybrid Agencies," says Neha Dhingra, Co-Founder of Trending Alive.

Trending Alive is a Boutique Hybrid 360 Degree Marketing Agency based in Kolkata, with offices in Mumbai and Guwahati. In five years, the agency clocks a turnover in Millions without external funding. No Tactics, No Shortcuts, ROI-driven Marketing that fetches Results, that's their motto. Larger agencies will always take time to adapt; they are process-led and largely dependent on internal structures and administration; trending Alive is a market disruptor, quick to adapt and innovate. They launched over 150+ stores across India following Covid protocols, and most of them delivered terrific sales figures. Today they have clients Like ABFRL, RBL Brands, Reliance Retail, RPSG, Tata Motors, FRL, Pantaloons and many more as clients who trust them for their store, product and new market launches."

Also Read | India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs BAN W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

"We have been extremely blessed to have worked with over 300 plus brands that trust us for various services. We are proud to be among those very select few Niche agencies that support Brands by offering end to end service, starting from finding the perfect research and analytics-Led retail space search in expansion to Launching your space using the most innovative Hybrid Marketing Plan, which is a mix of BTL plus Regional Influencer Campaign and post-launch sustenance and Public Relations," explained Prateek Dhingra, Founder Trending Alive.

Trending Alive re-invented, customized and changed the rules; Vanilla BTL no longer fetched results. Hence, they designed customized campaigns that were a mix of Digitally enhanced BTL marketing which Influencer Marketing armed, Performance Marketing, Thoughtful Customer Engagement Events and Niche Regional Public Relations.

Innovation and Flexibility are the two main pillars of success for Hybrid marketing; we are Tech Savvy, we like to Innovate, and instead of following trends, we like to make our trends. We recently conceptualized and executed a mass Influencer campaign with over 200 plus influencers for an FMCG Brand taking it to live in under 48 hours notice for Holi, which clocked 10,000,000 impressions and organic reach of the brand 4x in under 24 hours." says Neha Dhingra.

We are highly dedicated to the Retail Market Needs. We have a Special Needs Vertical under "Trending Consults" that primarily looks after Space and Expansion Planning Pan-India, Starting From a Small Box Format to Large Mall Allocations We Consult our Retail Partners on end to end Expansion and Location briefs. In Less Than 24 Hours, we can today facilitate over 2000+ Real Estate Inventory of Metro or Tier 2 cities in no time with definitive Data to support the analytical Facts supporting Growth.

One such Key market with High Retail Interest is North-East India, as a Market is still unexplored. Only a select few have the proper consumer connect and market penetration or a well-researched Retail Space Expansion Plan for the seven sisters states. They believe themselves to be the bridge connecting brands with untapped markets with great potential. They recently launched Forever 21 for ABFRL in Imphal, and it was a Hit. They had over 300 plus people Queuing outside the store on the launch day, and they couldn't have been happier. They have earlier delivered successful campaigns for brands like Central, Smart Superstore, Big Bazaar, Sodexo, Vivo, Samsung with their Product launches, Stores and Regional Campaigns across the Northeast. It's only the beginning for them; owing to fewer restrictions and the opening of markets, they are hoping to develop more innovative and disruptive Campaigns for many Brands.

A more joined-up approach is required if consumer needs and demands are considered. Today, hybrid Agencies using the power of data, Location Placement, performance marketing, influencers, and integrated on-ground campaigns is the Future of modern Agile Expansion and Marketing.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)