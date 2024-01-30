New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both houses of Parliament before the start of the upcoming Budget Session.

The all-party meeting will be held this afternoon at the Parliament Library Building.

Also Read | Elon Musk Announces Neuralink’s Successful Brain Implant Procedure in Human Recipient: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 30, 2024.

The session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim union budget on Thursday.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2024 Quotes: Memorable Sayings, Messages, Images, Facebook Posts and Images To Remember the Father of the Nation.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) issued a series of key recommendations ahead of the budget presentation.

They include meeting disinvestment targets and setting out a three-year schedule for disinvestment; subsuming petroleum, electricity and real estate in GST and aiming at a 3-rate structure; raising capex by 20 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crores; and setting up a full-fledged Ministry of Investment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)