Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of India’s leading financial products platforms for credit cards.

Individuals can browse 30+ unique credit cards from trusted financial institutions. These cards are designed to cater to a wide range of needs and wants.

Those looking to manage their budget better with a credit card can do so on Bajaj Markets. To manage monthly expenses, individuals can easily apply for a credit card on the platform.

Here are some popular credit cards they can choose from.

* ICICI Bank Platinum Chip CardThe ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Card is an entry-level card, which comes with an embedded microchip for protection against fraud and duplication.

Key Features:

* No joining/annual fees

* Offers on dining experiences at over 2,500 partner restaurants

* SimplySAVE SBI CardThe SimplySAVE SBI Card has been designed to help cardholders save on everyday expenses, and comes with an add-on card facility at no extra cost.

Key Features:

* 10x reward points on dining, movies, departmental store purchases, and groceries spends

* 1% fuel surcharge waiver

* Activation benefit of 100% cashback on all fuel transactions

* Discounts on movie tickets booked on BookMyShow

But, that’s not all. Interested individuals can also explore other credit card options that cater to their lifestyle needs like travel, entertainment, etc. To apply for a credit card, one can simply download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to commence their online application process.

