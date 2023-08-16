Mumbai, August 16: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is scheduled to release the first merit list for post-graduate (PG) programs for the 2023-24 academic year on August 17. Candidates who have completed their registration for JNU PG Admissions 2023 can access the first merit list through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Admissions are being conducted using the scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 as the basis. TS TET 2023: Registration for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test Examination Ends on August 16, Apply Online at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the commencement of pre-enrolment registration and seat reservation with fee payment for the first merit list will begin tomorrow and continue until August 21. Additionally, the release of JNU's second merit list and the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions is set for August 25. Pre-enrolment registration for the second merit list and supernumerary seats will open on the same date. Those candidates who are assigned seats must complete the payment for seat reservation under the second merit list and supernumerary quota by August 28. BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Result Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Final Answer Key Already Live.

How to Check JNU PG First Merit

Visit the official portal of JNU Admission at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Once on the homepage, click on the 'JNU PG Merit List 2023' link

Enter the credentials, such as the application number and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JNU has scheduled the physical verification of selected candidates for the MA program in foreign languages to take place from September 1, 2023. For other PG programs, the physical verification is set for September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13. The university intends to release the final list, post-registration, by September 19, as per their announcement.

