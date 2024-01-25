NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, celebrates the power of choice in fuelling a financially inclusive and prosperous 'Viksit Bharat'.

As India strives towards a Viksit Bharat, a crucial foundation lies in empowering individuals and communities across the nation to unlock their full potential. Letting people choose the right financial product at the right time from a wide range of choices is the cornerstone of this inclusive vision.

Bajaj Markets understands this and offers a marketplace that simplifies financial choices for all.

Here's how:

* Building dreams, brick by brick: Loans can pave the path to home ownership, business ventures, or buying a vehicle to commute comfortably.

* Unlocking rewards and convenience: Credit cards enhance everyday spending with benefits and cashback, tailored to every stage of life. EMI cards, on the other hand, offer the convenience of paying in easy instalments.

* Building golden years: Investments like mutual funds and fixed deposits secure futures and retirement.

* Safeguarding loved ones: Insurance products like car, bike, health, and life ensure that individuals and their loved ones always stay protected from unprecedented events.

* Plans that simplify life's journey: Pocket-sized insurance plans come at low cost and offer substantially high coverage. From travel to health, watch to wallet, they shield almost everything one may think of!

For every life stage or goal, this marketplace has a product that's tailored to one's unique needs. From rural entrepreneurs scaling heights with accessible loans to families securing their dreams with tailored investments, Bajaj Markets bridges the gap between aspirations and possibilities.

What's more - one can compare, choose, and transact with ease using the website or the Bajaj Markets' app. Every click, every transaction on this user-friendly platform fuels a vision of a nation where financial freedom is for everyone.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

