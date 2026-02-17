VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: Now in its 4th edition, DEFSAT has become one of India's most consequential defence-space dialogue platforms, bringing together senior military leaders, policymakers, technology partners and industry to shape how the nation prepares for future space-enabled security challenges. Building on the success of its first three editions, collectively drawing 500+ participants from 20+ countries, 80+ speakers and representation from 60+ organisations -- DEFSAT 2026 is scheduled to take place 24-26 February 2026 in New Delhi, featuring a broad agenda spanning operational doctrine, industrial collaboration, technology resilience and geopolitical partnerships.

The backdrop for DEFSAT 2026 is India's highest-ever defence budget of ₹7.85 lakh crore for FY 2026-27, marking a ~15% increase over the previous year's estimates and underscoring the government's commitment to military modernisation, sovereign capability and industrial self-reliance. Within this allocation, over ₹2.19 lakh crore has been earmarked for capital outlay, a near 22% jump aimed at next-generation platforms, advanced weapons, launch systems, and space-enabled technologies, while procurement from domestic defence industries has been prioritised with ₹1.39 lakh crore reserved for Indian suppliers. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) allocation has also risen to ₹29,100.25 crore, signalling continued emphasis on technology innovation.

The agenda for DEFSAT 2026 reflects this expansive landscape, with 13 thematic sessions that span from strategic doctrine and resilience to industrial cooperation and doctrine implementation.

Key confirmed and leading participants include Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai (Deputy Chief of Army Staff - Strategy), AVM Manu Midha (Director General, DSA), , Dr. Sanjay Bahl (Director General, CERT-In), and Dr. Vinayak Godse (CEO, DSCI). Top government and military leadership expected to be associated include the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, and senior tri-services leadership such as Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (CISC) and other senior representatives from the armed forces, defence agencies, and national security institutions.

From Dialogue to Doctrine: Strategic Defence Space Group

A major milestone at DEFSAT 2026 is the formalisation of the Strategic Defence Space Group (SSG), a high-level multi-stakeholder body to support India's long-term military space preparedness. Shaped through prior roundtables and now operational under the leadership of Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd.) as Advisor to SIA-India and Chairman of its Defence Space Committee, the SSG brings together senior military, government, industry and academic stakeholders for structured policy coordination, capability road-mapping and doctrine development. It will also help shape scenarios for IndSpaceX 4.0, India's first industry-led defence-space tabletop exercise.

The DEFSAT 2026 programme is supported by a broad range of strategic partners and institutions, demonstrating the cross-sectoral nature of defence-space readiness. Supporting organisations include NITI Aayog, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), CERT-IN, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), National Maritime Foundation, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Economic Council of India, the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), AIAICPS, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) serves as the knowledge partner, contributing strategic perspective alongside operational and policy insights.

DEFSAT 2026 will also feature a strong exhibition segment showcasing a cross-section of India's and the global defence-space ecosystem. So far 22 Exhibitors include HEX20, Times Microwave, Glenair, ChipSpirit, Sky Serve, Tantrayut, Onnes Ruskiv, RDVW Satcom Solutions & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Agmatel, Sanyark, Raamtel, Galaxeye, Spacelabs Analytics and Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., Geminus Space, Geospatial World, Aule Space, Ananth Technologies, Safran, Cosmoserve, XDLINX, and Elena Geo will represent capabilities spanning satellite communications, electronic and RF components, geospatial intelligence, analytics, avionics, ground systems, and advanced space technologies. Their presence underlines DEFSAT's role not only as a dialogue platform but also as a marketplace of solutions supporting secure communications, situational awareness, and resilient space-enabled infrastructure.

DEFSAT 2026 also features strong private-sector involvement, with ICEYE as Platinum Sponsor and Ananth Technologies and Safran as Gold Sponsors, reflecting the ecosystem's expanding role in defence-space development.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President SIA-India, said: "Globally, more than 50 countries now operate military or dual-use satellites, and space has become central to deterrence and operational readiness. DEFSAT's theme placing space at the core of national security reflects a shift from viewing space as an enabler to recognising it as a strategic security domain that requires doctrine, resilience and coordinated planning."

Anil Prakash, Director General of SIA-India, added "With India allocating a record ₹7.85 lakh crore to defence, over ₹2.19 lakh crore in capital modernisation, and nearly ₹1.39 lakh crore reserved for domestic industry, the signal is clear -- India is investing in future-ready security. Space sits at the centre of this transformation. DEFSAT 2026 is where policy, military thinking and industry readiness come together to ensure space is not just used, but secured and integrated into national defence doctrine."

DEFSAT continues to be the platform where strategy, technology and industrial readiness converge.

