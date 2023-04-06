Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): A fixed deposit is a type of savings account offered by banks, post offices and NBFCs where you can deposit money for a fixed period at a fixed rate of interest. Investing in a fixed-income instrument like an FD helps in growing wealth over time. The best part about investing in these tools is that investors can estimate their returns even before they choose to invest. Primarily because the interest rates are locked in the day one books an FD. Investors can check online calculators to estimate their returns.

With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, investors can take advantage of the high FD rates and the safety of funds. Individuals wishing to invest in this tool can use the online Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator, which gives the return at maturity in an instant.

Calculating returns using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit online calculator:

An FD calculator is a simple online calculator that can be used to calculate the interest earned on fixed deposits. All it requires the investor to input are certain details like deposit amount, tenure, and FD rates to give an accurate estimate of the returns. This will give you an estimate of how your money will grow over time at different interest rates for different tenures.

Calculate the returns on your fixed deposit, follow these simple steps and start investing in Bajaj Finance FD.

Step 1: Go to the official Bajaj Finance FD website.

The first step is to visit the official Bajaj Finance FD website and go to the 'FD calculator' section.

Step 2: Choose investor profile.Since FD rates vary for senior citizens and citizens aged below 60, choose the investor profile. Senior citizens get up to 0.25% p.a. more on base rates.

Step 3: Decide on the desired deposit amount. The next step is to determine the deposit amount you want to invest. To decide the deposit amount you should take into account your income, living expenses, financial goals, and liquidity requirements.

Step 4: Determine the tenure. This is a crucial step. Usually, longer tenures result in higher yields. Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures from 12-60 months. Maximum returns are offered on a tenure of 44 months.

Step 5: Check the pre-determined interest rates.

Basis the above details, the pre-determined FD rates will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Determine the type of Fixed Deposit.Bajaj Finance offers two types of fixed deposits - cumulative and non-cumulative. In cumulative fixed deposits, the interest is compounded annually and paid at maturity. In non-cumulative fixed deposits, the interest is paid out periodically (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually).

Step 7: Calculate the maturity amount.After you have input the above-mentioned details all you have to do is click on the calculate button, and the online calculator will display the returns at maturity.

Calculating returns on a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance is as simple as this process, it just requires you to input the deposit amount, interest rate, and tenure into an FD calculator to arrive at the maturity amount and interest earned.

Here is the table illustrating how on an investment of Rs. 5 lakh, customers can grow their money with high and stable interest rate for different tenure (w.e.f 4 March 2023).

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits enjoy a [ICRA]AAA(Stable), indicating the highest level of safety and lowest investment risk. BFL FDs have also a rating of CRISIL AAA/ STABLE, which is another reason to invest. This means that your investment is in safe hands, and you can be assured of timely payments of interest and principal.

For people who want to invest safely and receive great returns, fixed deposits are an excellent choice. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits come with a number of advantages that make them a desirable investment choice, including flexible tenures, high FD rates, simple online application, nomination facility, and good credit ratings. It is usually a good idea to diversify your portfolio of investments, and a fixed deposit can be a wonderful addition. It will assist you in reaching your financial objectives and saving your hard-earned money for a secure future with the promise of good returns and the safety of your investment.

