Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said it attacked numerous Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the village of Aadaysit Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon last night (Monday), after increased activity by Hezbollah was detected in the village in recent times.

Since the war with Iran on February 28, the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has launched approximately 130 rockets from the village towards IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon and towards the State of Israel, in particular towards Kiryat Shmona.

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The IDF attacked many infrastructures in the village with the aim of damaging the establishment and capabilities of the organisation's terrorists in the village.

Among the infrastructures attacked were weapons depots, launchers and the local Hezbollah headquarters.

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The attacks eliminated terrorists from the organisation who promoted numerous terrorist plots against the State of Israel.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation establishes itself in civilian areas and systematically places its terrorist infrastructures in villages, putting Lebanese residents at risk," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)