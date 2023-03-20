New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has directed all thermal power plants in the National Capital Region to start co-firing biomass-based pellets with coal, targeting at least 5 per cent co-firing of biomass pellets by September and at least 10 per cent by December 2023.

The focus should be on paddy straw utilization for such co-firing. Co-firing is an option for converting biomass to electricity by adding biomass as a partial substitute fuel in coal based boilers.

Also Read | @g20org @FinMinIndia The First G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Was Held in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In an official release, the government said thermal plants have been directed to strictly comply with the standards of emissions, at all times and with immediate effect.

"The first action taken report in compliance of this direction has to be submitted to the commission by 30.09.2023 and reports thereafter to be sent on a monthly basis," the release said.

Also Read | Dog Food As Source of Protein: Gym Enthusiasts Having Kibble To Increase Protein Intake, Videos Spark New TikTok Trend in US.

Ex-situ utilization of paddy straw, being an important strategy to control stubble burning, the commission has been taking up the matter of management of agricultural stubble with NCR state governments for ensuring the use of agricultural residue/biomass pellets as fuel in thermal plants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)