Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): CareerLabs, India's first profile building EdTech startup, announces a brand new industry certification programme for chemical engineers in partnership with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited ("Dr. Reddy's"), a leading integrated pharmaceutical company committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives around the world.

The partnership aims at opening up avenues for students to pursue highly rewarding careers in the pharmaceutical industry and concurrently meeting the ever-increasing demand for chemical engineers to cater to the need of the hour with relevant skill development.

CareerLabs, through its Profile Builder offering, has helped thousands of students across the country secure their dream job. By conducting industry-relevant certification courses in collaboration with a range of top brands and companies, CareerLabs has been able to empower students with just the right combination of skills and credentials. This will in turn, enable them to craft unique profiles that will set them apart from their peers.

The new chemical engineering certification programme will be launched with select students across India, who will be chosen through a scholarship test administered at various colleges across the country. Towards the end of the pilot programme, successful students will be given the opportunity to pursue an internship and also be considered for possible pre-placement offers at Dr. Reddy's in Hyderabad.

"We are elated to announce our newest partnership. CareerLabs aims to help Dr. Reddy's have access to the best possible talent pool not only from Tier 1 and Tier 2 colleges but also from the far corners of the country," says P. N. Santosh, CareerLabs CEO.

Chemical engineering is a field that is intertwined with a spectrum of industries and chemical engineers are highly in demand due to the versatility of their expertise. From conceptualisation and design of processes, to experimentation, to implementation; chemical engineers are required at every step of the way. The global COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced the importance of the pharmaceutical industry and chemical engineering.

Dr. Reddy's is the latest to join the CareerLabs family of collaborators in offering a skill development certification programme for students who wish to gain significant industry-relevant experience before beginning to apply for jobs. Upskilling is the future for aspirants who want to make it in an industry that is rapidly changing and growing.

The selection process for the first batch of students for the Chemical Engineering Certification Programme starts from 20th September 2021 and is expected to close by 12th October 2021. Those interested can apply for the exclusive scholarship program at CareerLabs website.

CareerLabs is one of India's leading EdTech companies and has gained the trust of thousands of students and professionals over a short span of time. Now a name to reckon with in the Indian online learning space, CareerLabs has also introduced the nation's very first Profile Building platform to help budding professionals expand their skill sets and create the best possible profile for the job they want.

