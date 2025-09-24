VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: CarTrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE | BSE: 543333), India's leading digital ecosystem for automobiles, today announced that its consumer platforms - CarWale and BikeWale - recorded their highest-ever single-day traffic yesterday.

Traffic surged to an all-time peak, registering a 74% growth compared to the first day of Navratri last year and a 60% increase over the August 2025 daily average. The extraordinary spike highlights the combined impact of festive season demand and the recent GST rate cut, which has enhanced affordability and lifted consumer sentiment across the automobile sector.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO - Consumer Group, CarTrade Tech, said:

"Yesterday was a landmark day for our platforms. The festive excitement, amplified by GST-led affordability, has fueled unprecedented consumer activity. This milestone underscores the trust that millions of Indians place in CarWale and BikeWale when researching and purchasing vehicles."

