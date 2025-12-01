VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) on 30th November across three slots - 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The CAT Exam followed the same overall structure as last year, with some shifts in question distributions. Slot 1 was moderate with a tricky VARC section; Slot 2 at par with slot 1, with a slight increase in difficulty in QA, whereas Slot 3 seems to be the most challenging of the day, particularly in QA & DILR.

Across all three slots, aspirants reported dense RC passages with lengthy options, easy arithmetic and troubling algebra and number systems. VARC & QA sections fluctuated in terms of level of difficulty in all three slots. DILR was on similar lines as of CAT 2024 with 2 sets of 5 questions and 3 sets of 4 questions, with moderate level of difficulty across three slots.

There were 22 TITA questions in every slot, as opposed to 20 in every slot. Many students said the paper looked easy at first, but midway they realized the track wasn't fully doable -- hidden complexity showed up inside sets/questions. Quant felt extremely mixed: some found it smooth and enjoyable, while others felt it was calculation-heavy and unexpectedly time-taking. LRDI was the section that tricked most students -- sets that appeared simple, turned complex and time consuming.

"A classic CAT paper -- demanding, balanced, and built to test discipline. Accuracy was the currency of the day." -- Karan Mehta, Co-founder & CAT expert, Supergrads by Toprankers

CAT 2025 Slot 1 Analysis

CAT 2025 Slot 1 was overall moderately difficult with traps across sections and a high number of TITA questions. VARC was slightly tougher than last year due to lengthier options, the return of para jumbles, and RCs based on themes like economics, sociology, consumer behavior, and electric music; the section had 4 TITA questions and 8 VA questions, making 18-19 good attempts.

DILR followed CAT 2024's pattern with 5 sets--two 5-question sets (Arrangement and a Quant-LR hybrid) and three 4-question sets (Graphs, Games & Tournament, and layered Tables), totaling 11 TITA questions, with a realistic attempt of 2-2.5 sets. QA, though initially appearing tough due to traps, turned out easier than CAT 2023 and comparable to CAT 2024, dominated by Arithmetic and featuring tricky Geometry, with 7 TITA questions and 15-17 good attempts.

CAT 2025 Slot 2 Analysis

CAT 2025 Slot 2 was overall moderate, like slot 1, with the same balance of MCQs and TITA questions. VARC was moderate with 4 TITA questions, featuring RCs on AI/ChatGPT, astronomy, science, and a tougher literature passage, while VA included para jumbles, para summaries, para completion, and odd-one-outs, making 15-18 good attempts feasible.

DILR maintained a moderate level with 11 TITA questions and diverse sets such as a 4-set Venn diagram, puzzles, tabular DI, a quant-heavy LRDI, and linear arrangement, enabling 10-12 good attempts. QA was the toughest section of the slot, with lengthy problems and a mix of Arithmetic (easy), Geometry (moderate tough), and Algebra + Numbers (moderate to hard), resulting in a realistic 10-12 good attempts.

CAT 2025 Slot 3 Analysis

CAT 2025 Slot 3 was moderate to difficult overall, maintaining the day's pattern of balanced but trap-heavy sections. VARC remained moderate with 4 TITA questions, featuring RCs across diverse themes and a VA mix of para jumbles, odd-one-outs, para completion, and para summaries, making 16-18 good attempts realistic. DILR leaned tougher with 11 TITA questions and sets spanning arrangement-based puzzles to a line graph-based set putting 10-12 solid attempts in the optimal range.

The QA section was more difficult than slot 1 & slot 2, dominated by Arithmetic (8-9 questions), followed by Algebra (7 questions) and a handful of tricky Geometry problems, allowing 9-10 good attempts for well-prepared candidates.

Conclusion: With CAT 2025 reaffirming its character as a test of judgment, discipline, and precision, Supergrads' CAT exam analysis highlights one clear message for aspirants: the exam rewards those who stay calm, think clearly, and avoid the noise. As students now await results, the focus now shifts to other management exams and WAT-GD-PI preparation, added Karan.

