New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/Mediawire): The complexity and stress around CBSE Board Exams is unmatchable as you get to face the real competition, not just with your classmates but with students around the country.

Therefore, to sail through an important examination, you need to prepare for the easiest and also the most difficult set of questions. Students are often confused about the best CBSE Sample Papers for Board Exams 2021 after they are done with the textbooks. Questions like which is the best CBSE Sample Paper for 2021 Boards? What are the essential contents of a CBSE Sample Paper? etc. are quite common.

While you are looking for the best CBSE Sample Paper, the first step is to shortlist the ones with the "Latest & Reduced" CBSE syllabus for 2021 exams. Besides that, there are several parameters which can help you buy the best CBSE Sample Paper. So, to clear the air, given below is the ultimate checklist for buying the best CBSE Sample Papers for 2021 Board Exams. Let's have a quick insight.

An ideal CBSE Sample Paper should:

1. Adhere to the latest CBSE syllabus for 2021 Board Exams

CBSE has recently revised its syllabus by reducing 30 per cent of the part for classes 9th to 12th. This is why the CBSE Sample Papers you choose to buy should be updated as per the revised syllabus for the 2020-21 academic session. For instance, Oswaal Books' CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 and 12 has been released after being updated and incorporating all the changes introduced by the CBSE Board.

One such important change is the introduction of various new Typologies of Questions. Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers is based on these Typologies of Questions like Visual Case Study Based, Passage Based and Objective Type Questions. This makes them extremely beneficial for the upcoming CBSE 2021 Board Exams.

2. Contain both Solved and Self-Assessment Sample Papers

Both Solved and Self-Assessment Papers are important to assess the preparation for CBSE Board Exams 2021. While the former helps in writing answers according to the CBSE guidelines, the latter is helpful for self-evaluation. By solving the Self-Assessment Sample Papers, students can identify their mistakes, analyze them, and then correct them accordingly.

Likewise, Oswaal CBSE Sample Question Paper for Class 12 contains 5 Solved and 10 Self-Assessment Papers whereas for Class 10 there are 5 Solved and 5 Self-Assessment Papers, with an exam-centric approach and hints to help the students be careful about the answering pattern.

3. Provide an insight of Questions which are often repeated

As the CBSE Board follows NCERT Textbooks to design the paper pattern, there are some questions which are often repeated through the years. An ideal CBSE Sample Paper should provide an insight of questions which are 'Most Likely to Be Asked' in the final examination. To supplement the student's need for extensive practice, Oswaal Books' CBSE Sample Papers Class 10 and 12 comprises a special section for 'Most Likely Questions' which are generated by their Editorial Board.

4. Contain Handwritten Notes and Topper's Answer Sheets

Students tend to observe and absorb the patterns and styles of answering the questions. This can be a great help to score well. Your ideal CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 and 12 should contain Handwritten Notes and Topper's Answer Sheets. Why? Because, in this way, the students will get an insight of how the CBSE Question Papers should be answered, how the answers should be structured, what should be included, and what can be excluded. In Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers Class 10 and 12, you will get Topper's Handwritten Answer Sheets so that you can mend your structure of writing according to the structure that is considered best.

5. Enlighten the students about Commonly Made Errors

Students often tend to make errors while answering the question papers. This is because they are supposed to solve all the questions within the provided time of 3 hours. And, most of the time, these errors are very common. Which is why, the best CBSE Sample Papers should enlighten the students about such Commonly Made Errors so that the students can identify, rectify, and avoid making errors.

Conclusion

These were some of the basic requirements for an ideal CBSE Sample Papers for 2021 Board Exams. The idea is to choose the Sample Question Paper, with the latest syllabus, sufficient number of Sample Paper for practice, Hints, Answering Tips, Topper's Answer Sheet and essential resources to ace the CBSE Board Exams.

