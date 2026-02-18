New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Centre has promoted seven State Civil Service (SCS) officers from Chhattisgarh to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the officers have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service against vacancies arising between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The appointments were made under the provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and related regulations.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The officers promoted to the IAS are: Durg Municipal Commissioner Sumit Agrawal, Bilaspur CEO Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, Tirthraj Agrawal, Leena Kosam, Saumil Ranjan Chaubey, Birendra Bahadur Panchbhai, and Ashish Kumar Tikariha.

The notification states that the officers have been appointed on probation and allocated to the Chhattisgarh cadre under the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, until further orders.

Also Read | Indore: Woman Loses Balance, Falls From Balcony While Drying Clothes in Green Park Colony, Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel today, the orders were made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board and approved by the Governor.

As per the notification, Ashish Singhamar, Secretary (Digital Technologies & Governance), has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will also look after the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, SAD, SWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Social Justice & Empowerment. He will additionally hold the charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional charge of SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Anindam Chaudhary, Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla, who was also holding additional charges of Managing Director, H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., Managing Director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., and Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, Shimla.

Vinay Singh, Director, Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. and Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., Shimla.

Torul S Ravish, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, has been appointed Managing Director of H.P. State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Shimla. She will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director at General Industries Corporation, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Anurag Chander Sharma (HP:2016), Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, who was holding additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kullu district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)