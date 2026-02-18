Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), February 18 (ANI): Ash Wednesday was observed with spiritual reverence on Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, marking the beginning of the Lenten season in the Christian faith.

A special Holy Mass and prayer services were held on the occasion. The service was led by Thoothukudi Diocesan Bishop Stephen. During the ceremony, ashes were placed on the foreheads of the faithful.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The Bishop delivered a message emphasising repentance, penance, prayer, and living steadfastly in faith. A large number of parishioners participated devoutly in the service and pledged to observe the Lenten season with spiritual discipline.

A calm and prayerful atmosphere prevailed throughout the Mass. The observance highlighted the transient nature of human life and conveyed the message of renewal through God's grace.

Also Read | Indore: Woman Loses Balance, Falls From Balcony While Drying Clothes in Green Park Colony, Video Surfaces.

Earlier in Thoothukudi, on the eve of World Wetland Day, the District Forest Department organised district-level drawing and slogan-writing competitions at Subbiah Vidhyalaya School in Thoothukudi on Thursday. The competitions aimed to raise students' awareness of the importance of wetlands and the need to conserve birds, wetland fauna, and biodiversity associated with these ecosystems.

More than 120 students from various government and private schools across the district participated in the competitions and demonstrated strong interest in showcasing their creativity. In the drawing competition, students vividly portrayed the ecological benefits of wetlands, their role as bird habitats, and their importance in maintaining environmental balance through colourful, creative illustrations.

Similarly, in the slogan-writing competition, students clearly articulated the need to protect wetlands, the human responsibility to nature, and the duty to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

According to District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, "Students from schools across the district are participating in this event. This year, the theme of World Wetland Day is 'Wetlands Celebrating Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Heritage.'"

He further said, "Every year, February 2nd is celebrated as World Wetland Day. The Forest Department is organising various events to raise awareness and promote conservation messages to the public, especially school students. This year, we plan to host a major awareness event. This year, the theme of the Wetland Day celebration is "Wetlands Celebrating Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Heritage." So, today throughout the schools in the district, we have invited school students, and we are conducting a painting competition anda slogan writing competition." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)