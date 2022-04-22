New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): On Thursday, 21 April 2022 CBSE released the syllabus for the new session 2022-23.

Students can also check the syllabus for the new session on the official website https://cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has offered the syllabus for classes 10 to 12 for the new academic session 2022-23.

There are various things that students need to look upon for the upcoming session 2022-23. Students can also check the subjects which are compulsory, which are optional & which are for internal assessment.

For this academic year, students should pull up their socks and have a look from where they should start for the CBSE new Session 2022-23. Question Banks are always a great source for learning and give outstanding results. It shows the right way from where to start and how to score better marks in the coming session. There are some points where Question banks can be the best example to kick start the CBSE New Academic session 2022-23.

Better understanding of the Coursework:

Question Banks help the students in a thorough understanding of the coursework. It allows the students to know which are the weak points and where need to focus more. For a better understanding & to start with the session 2022-23, students can also go with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 Question Bank | Solved Paper Chapter-wise | For Exam 2022-23 where students can get many benefits like:

* CBSE Question Bank Class 10 English, Science, Social Science & Math Standard 2022-23 are based on latest & full syllabus

* CBSE Question Bank Class 10 English, Science, Social Science & Math Standard 2022-23 Includes Term 1 Exam paper 2021+Term II CBSE Sample paper+ Latest Topper Answers

* CBSE Books Class 10 2022 -23 comprises Revision Notes: Chapter wise & Topic wise

* The CBSE Question Bank Class 10 English, Science, Social Science & Math Standard 2022-23 includes Exam Questions: Includes Previous Years Board Examination questions (2013-2021)

* It includes CBSE Marking Scheme Answers: Previous Years' Board Marking scheme answers (2013-2020)

* The CBSE Books Class 10 2022 -23 also includes New Typology of Questions: MCQs, assertion-reason, VSA, SA & LA including case-based questions

Exam Oriented Prep Tools

* Commonly Made Errors & Answering Tips to avoid errors and score improvement

* Mind Maps for quick learning

* Concept Videos for blended learning

Here is the recommended link for the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Question Bank | Solved Paper | For Exam 2022-23, Click here https://bit.ly/3MkbxWC

Work Smart not Hard:

It also allows you to work smartly not hardly. Question banks solve the toughest problems in easier ways & give you better results as per your convenience.

Know your Week Subjects:

Question Banks allow the students to keep updated with their progress by letting them know about the subjects where they need to focus on more. Students can also track their progress by using Question banks.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

