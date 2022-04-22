Samsung India has officially launched the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale on April 29, at 12 noon via Samsung Online Store, Amazon India and other leading retail outlets. The Galaxy M53 5G will be offered in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green colours. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 2,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards & EMI transactions. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Get set for the launch of the all-new #GalaxyM53 5G. Built specifically for today’s Gen MZ who want to explore multiple passions and succeed, the GalaxyM53 is a perfect device. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 22, 2022

For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy M53 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

