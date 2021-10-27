New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovation is more than just a buzzword for the Indian incense industry.

MP based, Mysore Deep Perfumery House with their flagship brand Zed Black, has gone beyond limits in its mission to spread prayers & hopes with the widest range of fragrances.

The company which is amongst the top 3 agarbatti manufacturing companies in the country is continuing to inspire its customers and working on creating new ways to enjoy fragrances like never before. This Diwali the festival of lights, the company has launched 'Aromix - Fusion Incense Sticks', a never-experienced before, exclusive dual fragrance range in the same stick.

They say, a fragrance elevates your happiness, so why not have two, is the mantra behind these fragrant sticks targeted at the evolved customers in domestic as well global markets. Zed Black thus presents these perfect blend of amazing aromas which are not just the regular incense sticks but uniquely dual fragrant, having the goodness of two fragrances in a single incense stick!

The Aromix sticks are charcoal-free and are launched in 4 variants which are an alluring mix of Mango & Pineapple, Green Apple & Jasmine, Cherry & Rose, and Apple & Cinnamon. These fusion incense sticks invoke prayers with their enchanting and captivating aromas.

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black), shares, "'Aromix - Fusion Incense Sticks' are an exclusive range from the house of MDPH for consumers who are always on the lookout for some innovative offerings. In 2019 we introduced a new concept of pineapple agarbatti, based on customer feedback. 'Zed Black Luxury Pineapple' became a highly successful brand in itself PAN India. Based on our R&D and the willingness to do something more, we thought why restrict ourselves to only pineapple fragrance, when our customers have always been a connoisseur of fusion stuff, be it food, fragrance or handwashes. And, thus the Aromix Range was born, which is fusion of fruit & flower, or fruit & fruit or fruit & spice. People are loving the product and we are happy to see the positive response from the marke.t"

MDPH has extended its arm in the Indian household with two A-lister celebrities MS Dhoni & Hrithik Roshan endorsing its brands Zed Black Agarbatti & Manthan Dhoop respectively. Its flagship brand Zed Black, processes over three crore incense sticks, selling 15 lakh packs every day. The retro jersey look of Captain Cool MS Dhoni, was viral recently from the brand TVC.

"This is a next level of innovation where a humble agarbatti is concerned. A new experience is something everyone craves for and a dual fragrance at the same time in a same stick was mammoth feat for our R&D unit that too during COVID times. Thanks to the efforts of Government & the vaccination drive, people have overcome their initial fears and everything looks positive for the Indian economy in the coming season," shares Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black).

Zed Black now holds more than 15% share of the organized incense stick industry and has a large distribution network. Its manufacturing unit at Indore in Madhya Pradesh is the world's largest Raw Agarbatti manufacturing unit and employs over 3500 people, out of which 80% are women.

The company has set a global footprint with exports to 40+countries like the USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, etc in 6 continents.

"We have also launched the 'Aromix Charcoal-free, bamboo-less dhoop sticks range for diwali gifting & festivities. We are happy that the buzz in the market is back and footfalls at retail counters are increasing. We believe the demand will grow during this Diwali as agarbatti consumption increases by about 40-50 per cent, as this is the time when the nation celebrates and prays together by large," adds Anshul Agrawal.

The products are available at the retail outlets and traditional markets in India. Consumers can also order at their doorstep through e-store www.zedblack.in or leading ecommerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Product Showcase Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCGOWQkowTA.

