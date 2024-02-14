VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: In a remarkable display of gratitude and community spirit, Sudhakar Gande, renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, partnered with Etala Rajender Garu to commemorate the birth anniversary of the esteemed Sarojini Naidu. This celebration not only paid homage to the legacy of the distinguished freedom fighter and poet but also recognized the invaluable contributions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers.

Organized by Sudhakar Gande, the event brought together over 200 dedicated GHMC workers, whose unwavering dedication forms the backbone of Hyderabad's infrastructure and cleanliness. Acknowledging their pivotal role in the city's well-being, Sudhakar Gande ensured these hardworking individuals were not only honored but also treated with the dignity they deserve.

As part of the commemoration, Sudhakar Gande arranged a lavish lunch for the GHMC workers, providing them with a well-deserved respite from their demanding schedules. Amidst camaraderie and gratitude, the workers shared anecdotes and bonded over a delicious meal.

Furthermore, Sudhakar Gande expressed his appreciation by gifting each GHMC worker a saree, symbolizing respect for their tireless efforts. This gesture was met with heartfelt gratitude and joy, underscoring the significance of recognizing the contributions of frontline workers. Mr Gande has requested the Government to take necessary steps and intiatives to educate and enrich GHMC Workers with skills via establishing Skill Development Centres.

Echoing Sudhakar Gande's sentiments, Etala Rajender Garu lauded the GHMC workers for their selfless service and pledged continued support from the government. Emphasizing collective efforts in ensuring citizen well-being, he vowed to create a more inclusive environment for GHMC workers.

In the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's words, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others," Sudhakar Gande's initiatives continue to inspire hope and foster community cohesion. The celebration of Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary with GHMC workers highlights the power of gratitude and solidarity in creating a better society for all.

