Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced the strengthening of its partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, through a strategic Global Platinum Partnership Program. Together, Tech Mahindra and Celonis will assist clients in optimizing their business processes to accelerate transformation, reduce cost and boost the bottom line. The new platinum partnership will further capitalize on both companies' strengths by leveraging the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) and Tech Mahindra's global capabilities and domain expertise to bolster process excellence initiatives for customers. Tech Mahindra has deep domain expertise across different industries such as Telecoms, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail & CPG, and more. As part of the partnership Tech Mahindra will further leverage Celonis' market-leading process mining and execution management capabilities to unlock new value for their clients' business processes, creating impact across enterprise projects and scaling multi-tower large enterprise opportunities. These programs span across multiple domains such as BPO, infrastructure management, testing, application development, and maintenance. Birendra Sen, Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, said: "Tech Mahindra has a long-standing relationship with Celonis and has deployed the Celonis EMS for 40+ customers around the world, resulting in cost savings of US$700 million. We have also embarked on a journey to co-create solutions such as R3 for duplicate payment removal, and Net Promoter Score (NPS) improvement for Information Technology Services Management processes. Together, we have optimized field services transformation across telecoms/utilities and technology companies and CFO Control Tower to increase revenue and reduce expenses. Through the platinum partnership with Celonis, we are committed to jointly developing cutting-edge solutions and further transforming the field services landscape." In addition, Tech Mahindra has established an internal Celonis Center of Excellence (CoE) to boost the deployment of the Celonis EMS with its customers. The CoE today has over 200 process mining and execution management experts driving accelerated digitization via data-led execution for customers across the US and Europe.

Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said, "We pride ourselves on partnering with global leaders and are delighted to take our collaboration with Tech Mahindra to the next level. We are confident Tech Mahindra's formidable portfolio of integrated solutions, analytics, process consulting, and outsourced operations will be of significant value to our global customers across all industries. Together, we will deliver outcomes that transform businesses and reach even more customers - helping them perform at levels they never thought possible." Tech Mahindra and Celonis have worked together since 2019, and built unique solutions such as the Frictionless Contact Center that offers customers a single platform to drive strategic initiatives in contact centers by providing a competitive advantage to increase efficiency and optimize cost by reducing friction. The Frictionless Contact Center also detects opportunities for automation and revenue optimization, and enables data-driven decisions that enhance customer experience. The Advertising Process Optimizer app improves process standardization, identifies revenue leakages, and determines improvement opportunities in advertising processes.

Tech Mahindra and Celonis will enhance human-centric experiences for businesses and provide industry blueprints for different functional areas, as well as powerful capabilities that include change management, technology and process management, business analytics, and reporting. The partnership will provide solutions including rapid-start program templates for onboarding, training, and AI-driven field coaching.

