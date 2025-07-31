PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 31: As new-age courses aligned with emerging industry requirements play a crucial role in preparing students for successful careers in an ever-changing competitive global landscape, Chandigarh University is offering 11 new advanced specialized programs in the academic year of 2025-26.

* New-Age 7 UG & 4 PG Industry Collaborated Programs Feature Courses in Engineering, Business Management, Commerce & Economics

Designed to move beyond theoretical learning, these programs equip students with practical skills which are essential for solving real-world problems and step into future-ready careers. These newly introduced programs, including seven undergraduate (UG) and four postgraduate (PG) courses, are strategically aligned with emerging industry demands in critical emerging areas including Artificial Intelligence, Data science, Capital Markets, Global Business Management, Media and Entertainment Management and Strategic Human Resource.

Industry Collaborated Engineering and Computer Application Programs in Emerging Technologies

Chandigarh University is offering one new UG and two new PG programs in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Computer Applications in most in-demand specializations of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

In CSE, Chandigarh University is offering Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) with specialization in Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with Microsoft to shape the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers in intelligent systems. The program blends core principles of computer science with cutting-edge AI technologies, preparing students to design, develop and deploy smart solutions across diverse industries. With hands-on exposure, interdisciplinary projects and mentorship from experts, the AI specialization equips students with the skills to lead in a tech-driven future.

Chandigarh University is offering two PG programs in CSE and Computer Applications with specialization in Data Science. In CSE, Chandigarh University is also offering Master of Engineering (ME) with specialization in Data Science. This program imparts advanced skills in data analysis, machine learning and big data technologies by integrating in-depth theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience. This program equips students to become highly sought-after tech professionals, ready to tackle the challenges of the rapidly evolving data science landscape with cutting-edge programming skills, expertise in big data technologies and advanced visualization mastery.

In Computer Applications, Chandigarh University is offering a new course MCA Data Science in collaboration with Intel, the global leader in manufacturing of of semiconductor computer circuits. This program empowers aspiring data scientists by enhancing their academic knowledge and technical skills in key areas such as data visualization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and programming.

Industry Collaborated Business Management Programs

In Business Management, Chandigarh University is offering three new PG and one UG programs in this academic session to equip students with skills essential for navigating the complexities of contemporary business management, offering a diverse array of professional opportunities.

Chandigarh University is offering Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Capital Markets program in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an educational initiative by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulator of the securities markets in India. The MBA Capital Markets combines robust managerial education with specialized market knowledge, preparing graduates for leadership roles in the financial sector. With additional certifications from the esteemed NISM, students gain a competitive edge for a dynamic career in the financial sector.

Chandigarh University is offering a new program, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Global Business Management in collaboration with global professional services firm KPMG. Powered by SkillLabs at Chandigarh University, this MBA program aims to equip future leaders with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of a globalised economy. This program provides unparalleled industry insights and hands-on learning opportunities in global trade practices and international business strategies.

Chandigarh University is offering a new program, MBA in Media and Entertainment Management to prepare students for bright careers in the dynamic world of media, digital content and entertainment business.This industry-collaborated MBA program equips students with knowledge and skills in multiple domains, including media management, digital marketing, content production, and entertainment business strategies.

This academic session, Chandigarh University is also offering a program, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Strategic Human Resource. This BBA program is a pioneering undergraduate program designed for the next generation of HR leaders who want to harness the power of AI, automation and data analytics to revolutionize workforce management with cutting-edge tools, global certifications and real-world HR strategies.

Industry-Collaborated Commerce Programs

Chandigarh University is offering three new cutting-edge UG programs in the commerce stream for bright careers. Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Capital Markets program is being offered in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to prepare future leaders in the financial sector. With additional NISM certifications in Mutual Fund Distributor, Security Market Foundation, Equity Derivative, stock trading expertise and practical experience in financial markets, this program helps students gain advanced financial knowledge, practical expertise, and industry-relevant skills, providing the perfect platform to build a thriving career in finance and securities.

Chandigarh University is offering B.Com (H) in Applied Finance and Analytics in collaboration with Grant Thornton, a leading multinational company providing assurance, tax and advisory services. Besides an in-depth understanding of finance, analytics, and cutting-edge technologies, students will master essential financial tools such as Excel, Python, Power BI, Busy, Tableau, Generative AI and ERP systems like SAP under this program to prepare for the challenges and opportunities in the evolving global financial landscape.

Chandigarh University is also offering B.Com in Applied Finance and Analytics in Collaboration with Grant Thornton with an additional qualification of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a global body for professional accountants. Under this program, the additional opportunity to pursue ACCA equips students with expertise in global financial reporting, taxation, auditing, and management accounting, further enhancing their proficiency in the finance and accounting domains.

New Programs in Humanities

Chandigarh University is also offering two new programs -- 1 PG and 1 UG -- in humanities with future scope in the forthcoming years.

Chandigarh University is offering Master of Arts (MA) degree in Economics for a comprehensive understanding of economic theory, empirical analysis, policy implications, Mathematics, Statistics, Econometrics, Data Analytics, and Public Policy. It includes the study of contemporary economic theories blended with a real-time hands-on learning experience. Specializations in Economic Analytics, Public Policy and Governance, Financial Economics are offered to students pursuing M.A. in Economics at Chandigarh University. Chandigarh University is also offering Bachelor of Arts (Hons./Hons. with Research) in Social Work to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundations required to address social challenges and drive meaningful change. This program fosters empathy, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities--qualities highly valued in the field of social work.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

