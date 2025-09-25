PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Chatterbox Technologies Limited provides digital and influencer marketing services and social media management services through two segments, Chtrbox and Chtrsocial. proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 and aims to raise ₹42.86 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Also Read | 'Dostana 2': Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS Replacing Kartik Aryan in Karan Johar's Much-Awaited Sequel, THIS 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Star Joins As the Other Lead!.

The issue size is 37,27,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 110 - ₹ 115 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation-QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 10,59,600 Equity Shares

Also Read | Native American Day 2025 Date in California: Know History, Significance and Observance of the State Holiday in the United States.

-Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 7,06,800 Equity Shares

-Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 5,32,800 Equity Shares

-Individual Investors - Not Less than 12,40,800 Equity Shares

-Market Maker - 1,87,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for Funding capital requirements for existing business, Funding capital expenditure for setting up an additional office cum setting up a new studio, funding capital requirements for brand building of the company, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on 24th September, 2025, and the issue will close on 29th September, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Expert Global Consultants Private Limited, and the Registrar is BigshareServices Private Limited.

Mr. Raj Mishra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chatterbox Technologies Limited, expressed, "The IPO is a proud milestone in Chatterbox's journey. From starting as a small team with a big idea, we've grown into one of India's leading influencer marketing and social media companies. Chtrbox has always stood at the intersection of creativity and community, and what excites me most about this listing is not just the capital we raise, but the possibilities it unlocks - for innovation, for expanding our reach, and for giving brands and creators in India a platform that's globally competitive. This moment reflects the trust of our clients, creators, and partners, and marks the beginning of our next chapter. With this capital, we will strengthen our technology, expand creative capabilities, and accelerate growth across India and beyond, with a clear vision to redefine how brands connect with culture, creators, and communities, and to build Chatterbox into a global leader from India."

Mr. Curt Marvis, Non-Executive Chairman of Chatterbox Technologies Limited, expressed, "This IPO is an important milestone for Chatterbox Technologies and for the broader QYOU Media family. Chatterbox has consistently delivered creativity, measurable impact, and cultural relevance for brands across India. With this IPO, the company is poised to scale faster, invest in innovation, and capture new opportunities in India's rapidly growing digital landscape. At QYOU, we see Chatterbox as a key pillar of our global strategy, and we're confident that Raj and his team will continue to set benchmarks for the industry."

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Expert Global Consultants Private Limite,d said, "We are pleased to support Chatterbox Technologies Limited on its IPO journey. The company has built a strong reputation in digital and influencer marketing through its two verticals - Chtrbox and ChtrSocial. With a focus on creativity, technology, and measurable outcomes, Chatterbox has consistently delivered value to brands by connecting them with the right influencers and by building strong digital identities through engaging content and storytelling.

Globally, the digital marketing and influencer ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace, with brands increasingly turning to creators and innovative content to connect with audiences. This trend is reshaping how companies build trust, engage communities, and drive growth. Chatterbox Technologies, with its proven expertise, technology-driven approach, and expanding global footprint, is well-prepared to grow in line with this industry momentum. The IPO will enable the company to strengthen its infrastructure, invest in brand-building, and expand capabilities, positioning it as a key player in the evolving digital landscape."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)