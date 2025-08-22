PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: Chef Pin, India's largest platform for home chefs and bakers, in collaboration with the US Cranberries Marketing Committee, today announced the launch of the Cranberry Bake Off, India's first-ever national competition dedicated to celebrating cranberries in culinary creations.

The initiative invites participation from home bakers, pastry chefs, culinary students, and food enthusiasts across the country, encouraging them to showcase their creativity through both sweet and savoury recipes with cranberries as the key ingredient.

Entries will be accepted online from 20 August to 31 August 2025 via the Chef Pin website. A panel of esteemed chefs, food critics, and industry experts will evaluate submissions and shortlist 30 semi-finalists (10 from each host city). The finalists will then participate in live bake-offs at IIHM campuses in Pune (10 September), Bangalore (12 September), and Delhi (15 September). The finalists will then participate in live bake-offs at IIHM campuses in Pune (10 September), Bangalore (12 September), and Delhi (15 September), the Knowledge Partner for the Bake Off.

Each city event will include:

- A live culinary demonstration by an expert pastry chef highlighting innovative cranberry applications.

- A competitive bake-off, adjudicated by a distinguished panel of chefs and food journalists.

- Awards comprising cash prizes, trophies, and hampers for winners.

Rocky Mohan, Founder of Chef Pin, said: "Cranberries bring an exciting burst of flavour and colour to both sweet and savoury dishes. Through this competition, we want to inspire India's baking and cooking community to explore this incredible ingredient in new, creative ways."

Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of the Cranberry Institute, said, "We are delighted to partner with Chef Pin and look forward to experiencing the creativity of participants from across the country. India's culinary community is known for its innovation and diversity, and the Cranberry Bake Off provides the perfect platform to showcase how cranberries can be adapted into a wide range of Indian and fusion dishes. Cranberries have transformed from being an anytime snack to becoming a versatile ingredient, making them a true household staple. We believe demand will continue to grow as more Indian consumers discover this amazing berry."

US Cranberries are now easily available at dry fruit stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

Recognition and Exposure: In addition to prizes, winners and participants will benefit from national visibility through Chef Pin and US Cranberries' extensive media, digital, and influencer outreach.

Participation Details: Entries, including recipes with images or videos, may be submitted at bakeoff.chefp.in between 20 August and 31 August 2025. Complete competition rules and judging criteria are available on the event page.

About Chef Pin

Chef Pin is India's largest curated platform for home chefs and bakers, founded by Rocky Mohan and Siddharth Mohan. The platform is dedicated to discovering, promoting, and showcasing culinary talent across India.

About US Cranberries

The US Cranberries Marketing Committee represents growers, processors, and industry stakeholders in the United States. The committee works globally to promote cranberries and to inspire innovative culinary applications across diverse cuisines.

