Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Chemco Group, a renowned pioneer in the packaging sector, strengthens its leadership stance with the debut of its innovative stretch film line. This state-of-the-art technology has an impressive annual production capacity of over 1,000 tons, allowing businesses to meet growing demands with the highest quality of stretch films.

Emphasising High-Quality Resins for Superior Stretch Films

"At Chemco, our approach to innovation is balanced. We focus on utilizing high-quality materials and integrating advanced manufacturing techniques to deliver products that stand out," remarks Vaibhav Saraogi, Managing Director of Chemco Group. "This new stretch film line is a reflection of our commitment to excellence, offering businesses the efficiency and reliability they need in their operations."

Tailored Packaging Solutions Across Diverse Industries

Chemco's stretch film line is designed to support a broad spectrum of industries and solutions:

Food & Beverage: Securely seals food items, preserving their freshness.

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals: Provides stable and secure packaging for a range of applications.

Manufacturing & Industrial: Ideal for securing heavy or irregularly shaped loads.

Warehousing & Logistics: Enables efficient inventory management through colour-coded wrap options.

Promotional & Informational: Offers printed wraps for easy product branding and tracking.

Outdoor Storage & Transportation: Features UV resistance for prolonged sun exposure during transport and storage.

A Blend of Quality and Efficiency

Chemco's commitment to using quality resin, combined with its innovative manufacturing processes, allows for the production of stretch films that are not only durable and reliable. This balance ensures that businesses can count on Chemco for packaging solutions that provide both performance and sustainability.

One Stop Solution

With the installation of this cutting-edge stretch film line, Chemco Group further solidifies its position as a comprehensive one-stop solution for all packaging needs. Our extensive portfolio now encompasses preforms, bottles, jars, shrink films, caps, and with the latest addition, stretch films. Chemco is dedicated to innovating and expanding its offerings to ensure that our clients have access to the best packaging solutions, all under one roof, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and product reliability.

