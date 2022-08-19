New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV): Chilean Kiwis strengthens its presence in the Indian market by venturing into Tier 2 cities showing an exponential import growth of 25 per cent in a year. The increasing demand for Chilean Kiwis in India is helping create more awareness among consumers since it is a powerhouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants.

The consumption of Vitamin C has considerably increased during and post-pandemic due to which there has been a favourable response towards the increase in demand for this fruit. According to Ministry of Commerce, Government of India data, the Import of Kiwifruit in India has grown from 49,483 MT to 64,779 MT between 2020-21 to 2021-22. Chilean Kiwi fruit exports grew by 50.08 per cent during this period.

Sharing his thoughts on the new venture, Sumit Saran, Director, SS Associates, Indian marketing office of the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee said, "India remains an underserved market for kiwis. Consumers are just getting to know the tremendous health benefits of this fruit and the potential is humongous. Through strategic trade and retail partnerships and promotions, we are taking Chilean Kiwifruit to cities across India including Tier II and III cities. Chile has a preferential trade agreement with India making Chilean Kiwifruits much more affordable to consumers across India."

Kiwifruit are one of the most nutrient-dense fruit available, owing to a great combination of vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium and folate. Just one serving of kiwifruit provides a whopping 117 per cent of the daily value of vitamin C and 21 per cent of dietary fiber. Kiwifruit are also a good source of potassium and vitamin E. The Vitamin C content in kiwifruit is more than twice of what is there in orange.

Research show that eating vitamin C-rich fruit such as kiwi may confer a significant protective effect against respiratory symptoms associated with asthma such as wheezing. Additionally, a couple of kiwifruits each day may significantly lower your risk for blood clots and reduce the amount of fats (triglycerides) in your blood, therefore helping to protect cardiovascular health. Loaded with fiber it can reduce high cholesterol levels, which may reduce the risk of heart disease as well as keeping the blood sugar levels of diabetic patients under control. It is also a good source of mineral potassium.

Ms. Marcella Zuniga, Trade Commissioner of ProChile in India, stated that "The Indian market holds great importance for Chilean kiwifruit due to the rising demand in the country. Through this campaign, our aim will be to promote our kiwifruit and also raise awareness about Chile as a unique supplier of an array of food products."

Geographically blessed, Kiwis grown in Chile are truly a healthy fruit from an agricultural paradise. Chile is strategically flanked by an incomparable combination of natural geographic barriers such as the Atacama Desert, Pacific Ocean Andes Mountains and Patagonia which gives itthe rich and fertile soil that gives excellent yields - a wealth of fresh bountiful fruits. Today Chile is one of the world's leading producers of kiwifruit and the fruit is available from March till November.

ASOEX Marketing Director for Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Charif Christian Carvajal continues: "India is a hugely promising market for Chilean kiwifruit and, definitely, Chile will be increasing its presence in India with green kiwifruit. India has many market segments with particular requirements and Chile, thanks to the structure of our fruit industry, is well positioned to cater for the varying needs when it comes to volume, packaging, arrivals etc. Furthermore, Indian consumers traditionally associate kiwifruit with the monsoon season, and that is precisely when Chilean kiwifruit arrives on the market. The fruit is said to strengthen the immune system against Dengue Fever, which is common at this time."

"So far this season, the importers, distributors and retailers in India are all very happy with the quality of the kiwifruit arriving from Chile," Carvajal adds.

Chilean kiwifruits are available with all major traditional fruit vendors, organized retail chains and e-commerce operators across India.

