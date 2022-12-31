Christmas season is here. Here are three cryptocurrencies you can invest in for massive returns this period - Decentraland, The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/ATK): 'Tis that time of the year again, the period filled with Christmas lights and decorations and parties with family and friends. The Christmas season is the perfect time to unwind, prepare for the upcoming year, catch up with friends and family, and reflect on the year past. Since it has been a horrid year for the cryptocurrency industry, we can expect more crypto investors to become more cautious in the markets. The Christmas season is an excellent time to start making adequate preparations to ensure that you are in the right position to generate massive profits when the bull market returns.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a surge in bullish activity within crypto markets whenever the Christmas season comes around, and this year could be no different. In light of this, this piece suggests three highly promising cryptos that could generate massive profits in the bear market and during the ongoing bear market. Here's all you need to know about Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Decentraland (MANA) - The Metaverse Comes To Crypto

Decentraland (MANA) is a popular virtual reality and gaming platform within the cryptocurrency industry notable for being one of the many crypto gaming environments that allow players to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Decenttraland (MANA) runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network and is a direct recipient of all its utilities and functionalities. Since its launch, the gaming platform has gained a reputation within the crypto gaming community for being an ideal environment for content creators, businesses and individuals.

Its native cryptocurrency, MANA, is the fuel that powers and supports its ecosystem. MANA facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees within the Decentraland ecosystem. It is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, including Binance, OKEx and Coinbase Pro.

The Sandbox (SAND) - Earn And Play The Sandbox (SAND) is a popular virtual reality and gaming platform within the cryptocurrency industry notable for providing an ideal environment where players can create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. It is also notable for successfully introducing blockchain technology into mainstream gaming and the gaming industry. It is a pioneer of the young but ever-growing GameFi industry and is a platform that combines several blockchain-synonymous features such as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, is a highly attractive token that powers and incentivizes its ecosystem. It also facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. SAND is listed on top crypto platforms like Binance, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Top Pre-sale Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming Big Eyes crypto project, an initiative that seeks to foster growth and development within the cryptocurrency industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has become the subject of anticipation and excitement among members of the cryptocurrency industry ahead of the new year and could be a fantastic crypto investment in the current climate.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a valuable crypto investment in the ongoing bear market.

