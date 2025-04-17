Cindrebay Partners with London School of Design and Marketing to Offer Global Scholarships for Masters in Design, UI-UX courses

Dubai [UAE]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17: In a strategic step toward expanding access to international creative education, the London School of Design and Marketing (LSDM) has entered into a formal partnership with Cindrebay School of Design, a prominent institution with a growing footprint across India and the UAE. The collaboration will begin with a scholarship initiative for the April 2025 intake, aimed at empowering emerging talent in the fields of design, marketing and user experience.

The centrepiece of this collaboration includes two globally recognised postgraduate programs -- the MA in Design, certified by the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), UK, and the newly introduced MA in UX Design, certified by the Norwich University of the Arts, another leading UK institution with a long-standing reputation in art and design education.

Both programs are delivered entirely online, offering flexible and immersive learning experiences tailored for working professionals and aspiring creatives. While the MA in Design blends academic theory with industry-driven projects across branding, communication, and innovation, the MA in UX Design focuses on Human-Centred Design, User Interface development, and real-world problem solving -- preparing students for roles in product design, interaction design, usability testing, and digital strategy.

As part of this initiative, Cindrebay will sponsor exclusive scholarships for eligible students, with up to 25% fee reduction available to Cindrebay alumni. The scholarships are open to qualified candidates who meet the academic or professional criteria set by LSDM.

The partnership was formally sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Dubai by Basant Nair, Director, Cindrebay School of Design, and Professor Carlos Sa, Director, LSDM. The MoU signifies a mutual commitment to advancing international design education through collaborative efforts and scholarship support.

Known for its career-oriented programs, LSDM combines design thinking with business acumen, equipping students to thrive in today's dynamic creative industries. With this partnership, both institutions aim to remove financial and geographic barriers to world-class education, and foster a generation of globally aware, future-ready professionals.

For more details on the scholarship, program offerings, and application process, visit: https://www.cindrebay.com/LSDM-Cindrebay-MA-in-Design

