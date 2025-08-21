HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 21: With its glittering launch on August 2, 2025, City of Dreams Sri Lanka redefines luxury tourism in South Asia. This resort not only transforms Colombo's skyline but also sets a new benchmark in hospitality, entertainment, and economic promise.

Colombo witnessed a historic moment with the launch of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, a landmark development poised to reshape South Asian travel and tourism. Backed by a $1.2 billion investment and a decade of planning the luxury resort signals Sri Lanka's bold entry onto the world's luxury map.

Developed by John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH) in collaboration with Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco), the opening of this destination represents more than the sum of its lavish amenities. It marks a transformative shift in Colombo's identity, taking it from a gateway city to a globally recognised lifestyle and business hub.

The grand opening was marked by an evening of spectacle and celebration, with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan among the high-profile guests in attendance, adding star power to an event that already symbolised ambition on a comprehensive scale.

An Iconic First for South Asia

City of Dreams Sri Lanka holds the distinction of being South Asia's first fully integrated resort. This status reflects the seamless combination of hospitality, gaming, retail, dining, and entertainment within one unified complex, offering guests a 360-degree lifestyle experience without ever needing to leave the premises.

Until now, integrated resort models were largely synonymous with destinations like Macau, Las Vegas or Manila. With this launch, Sri Lanka joins the ranks of those international cities, becoming a pioneer in introducing this format to the South Asian region.

The magnitude of the City of Dreams project is unprecedented in the region and is the largest luxury lifestyle development ever undertaken in the country. The project has been over a decade in the making and reflects deep confidence in the country's tourism potential. From the outset, it was envisioned as a game-changing anchor for Colombo's transformation into a modern city.

World-Class Offerings Under One Roof

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a meticulously curated ecosystem, where hospitality, entertainment, business, shopping, dining and culture converge to deliver a seamless, world-class experience that rivals the best global destinations.

What sets this integrated resort apart is not just its scale, but its soul. With over 1,000 artworks displayed across the property, including some exclusively commissioned pieces, the resort serves as a living gallery spotlighting Sri Lanka's vibrant cultural identity. From hand-carved interiors to immersive multimedia installations, every detail has been carefully designed to celebrate local craftsmanship and heritage on a universal stage.

The opening weekend itself was a celebration of this ethos, featuring international and local artists, dynamic performances and culinary showcases that reflected the resort's promise: to create moments that are as inspiring as they are unforgettable.

More than a landmark destination, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a symbol of resilience and renewal, a new chapter for Colombo that blends tradition with transformation.

Luxury Hospitality Redefined

At the heart of the resort is Nuwa, the ultra-luxurious hotel brand by Melco and a highlight of the City of Dreams Sri Lanka experience. With 113 elegantly appointed rooms, Nuwa caters to the discerning traveller, offering world-class design, personalised service, and exclusive amenities. Complementing this is the Cinnamon Life hotel, a 687-room premium property that has been welcoming guests since October 2024. Known for its signature Sri Lankan warmth and contemporary comforts, Cinnamon Life adds depth to the resort's hospitality offering. Together, the two hotels create a seamless blend of indulgence and accessibility, merging local charm with international finesse and placing Colombo firmly on the map of international luxury destinations.

The Casino and Entertainment Edge

City of Dreams brings a state-of-the-art casino to Colombo, operated to elevated gaming standards by Melco, a leader in luxury integrated resorts across Asia and Europe. Designed not just for high rollers but also as a vibrant entertainment zone, the venue attracts both leisure seekers and cultural tourists. Complementing the gaming floor are immersive entertainment spaces poised to host international performances, art showcases and live cultural acts, offering a platform for both global and Sri Lankan talent.

Retail and Dining Experiences

The Shoppes, which is the premium shopping promenade at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, features luxury brands, lifestyle boutiques, and concept stores curated to meet international standards. Retail therapy is elevated with a Sri Lankan touch, offering an eclectic blend of global and local.

Gastronomy, too, takes centre stage. The resort boasts 17 distinctive dining outlets, including restaurants and bars helmed by internationally acclaimed chefs. From pan-Asian fine dining to regional specialties, the culinary offerings span a wide range of cuisines, promising an unforgettable gastronomic journey for every palate.

Business Meets Leisure

The resort's MICE infrastructure (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) is designed to accommodate everything from intimate board meetings to major conferences. With cutting-edge technology and flexible venues, it opens new doors for Colombo as a premier business tourism destination in South Asia.

Redefining Colombo's Global Identity

Strategically located in the heart of the city, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is more than a place to stay. It is a reason to visit Colombo. The integrated resort is positioned to drive a surge in international arrivals, especially from India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, reinforcing Sri Lanka's tourism ambitions. For a long time, the island nation has been known for its beaches, tea estates and cultural heritage. With the City of Dreams, Colombo now stands out as a destination that balances heritage with world-class urban luxury.

Moreover, this resort is not just for tourists. It is being marketed as a lifestyle hub for locals and global citizens alike. Residents, digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and creatives find in it a space where modern elegance, entertainment and Sri Lankan culture intersect. Its scale and ambition place Colombo in the same breath as established urban resort cities like Macau, Manila, and Limassol, all home to previous iterations of the City of Dreams brand.

Economic and Cultural Impact

City of Dreams Sri Lanka is poised to make a significant contribution to the nation's economy and cultural landscape that is expected to generate over 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities - from hospitality and culinary arts to logistics and event management -- the development has opened new avenues for local skill development and long-term career advancement, empowering a diverse segment of the workforce.

Beyond job creation, the resort is set to become a key driver of foreign exchange earnings. Positioned as a high-end destination that attracts affluent international travellers, it is likely to boost investor confidence and act as a catalyst for further foreign direct investment. This launch comes at a critical time in Sri Lanka's economic journey, offering a sustainable model for growth and regional engagement.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is dedicated to bringing its expertise in luxury hospitality and entertainment to ensure that this project achieves the highest international standards. The company is committed to empowering local talent development through comprehensive training programs, creating meaningful career opportunities for the Sri Lankan workforce. Additionally, Melco will uphold the highest standards and implement industry's best practices in responsible operations, ensuring a world-class experience that prioritizes excellence, safety, and sustainability.

