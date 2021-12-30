New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of the most prestigious and esteemed national level entrance exams.

This exam is conducted for the aspirants who want to take admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by the 22 National Law Universities in the country.

For the coming year, this exam will be conducted on 8th May 2022. It is a one-time opportunity for the students who seek admission in prestigious law schools.

There are many updates that students must be well-versed with for the upcoming CLAT Exam 2022.

Till now, the application form has not been released for the CLAT 2022. But, there are various updates regarding the registrations for the CLAT exam that students must be aware of.

Some of the key updates are discussed below.

Important Dates & Exam Schedule

Application forms for CLAT 2022Exam will be released on January 1, 2022 in the online mode. As earlier, declared by the Consortium, the CLAT 2022 Exam will be conducted on 8th May 2022 for the academic batch 2021-22.

Whereas the CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. This is done to avoid the unnecessary delays during the entire admission process of the students.

The last date for the application of CLAT 2022Exam will be March 31, 2022.

There is no confirmation about the release of the admit cards for CLAT 2022. But, tentatively they are expected to be released in the third week of April 2022.

On 8th May 2022, the CLAT 2022 Exam will be conducted in a single slot from 3 pm to 5 pm.

After giving the exam students get very anxious about the results and start worrying a lot.

To offer a smooth conduct and hassle-free approach for the students, the tentative answer key is expected to be released by the first week of May.

CLAT 2022 will be conducted in overall 82 cities and 147 test centres will be made for the impeccable conduct of the exams.

Students need to attempt the exam in the duration of 2 hours and solve 150 objective type questions.

In case, the students are appearing for the admission to PG law program then they will witness 120 MCQ-type questions that needs to be solved in 2-hours.

But, till now these are the latest updates and exam will be conducted according to this timeline only.

Final Thoughts

Students should sincerely prepare for the CLAT 2022 Exam. There are only a few months left for the exam.

Students should fill the admission forms at the earliest once they are released to avoid any last-minutes hassles.

To stay updated with more updates, students should check the official website and stay tuned!!

