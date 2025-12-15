PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15: Coldwell Banker India today announced the appointment of Value Add Realty represented by Mr. Balaji Badrinath as the Area Developer for the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa.

Value Add Realty has been associated with Coldwell Banker for over a decade as a franchisee and has played a key role in strengthening the brand's presence in Bengaluru. Over the years, Value Add Realty has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professional excellence, client service, and adherence to global real estate standards.

Mr. Balaji Badrinath, Partner in Value Add Realty has been recognised for his contributions in bringing structured, service-oriented real estate advisory practices to the Bengaluru market. Mr Balaji Bardrinath also welcomes Archstone Ventures, Devenahalli into the Coldwell Banker India Team as a new franchise.

Mr. Ramnik Chopra, Master Franchise Rights Holder for Coldwell Banker India, expressed his delight in the appointment and said that he is confident that their long-standing dedication to the brand and a deep understanding of the real estate landscape in South India will hold them in good stead. He further added that Value Add Realty's focus on continuous learning and exposure to global practices, including several training visits to the United States, have contributed significantly to the quality of services they deliver.

With this appointment, Coldwell Banker India aims to further strengthen its footprint across key South Indian markets and support the growth of its affiliate network with enhanced training, operations, and service frameworks.

About Coldwell Banker India

Coldwell Banker India is the Indian arm to the world's largest housing Brokerage and Advisory company which is Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Powered by its network of 1,00,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,700 offices across 45+ countries and territories, The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. In India It operates through its franchisee network across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. For more information, visit www.coldwellbanker.in/

