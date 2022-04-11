New Delhi [India] April 11 (ANI/TPT): This IPL season, watch matches at the comfort of your home on Coocaa 42S6G Android TV. The Coocaa 42S6G Google certified android TV is set to come at a never before price of INR 16,999 only for the Indian market at the Flipkart's Big Saving Days Flash sale starting from 11thApril-14th April 2022.

The 42" Full HD Google certified TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5 and Youtube. The TV comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and is powered by the ARM Cortex1.0 Ghz Quad core processor and Mali 450 Graphic processor to ensure smooth multitasking and fast performance. You can easily store multiple Apps thanks to the 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM of the TV. Trochilus Extreme picture quality processing engine and the enhanced colour palette in this TV make your viewing experience a thing to cherish. The Dolby audio system with a sound output to 20W helps to make the experience immersive and engaging. Stream movies, TV shows, and get almost everything you need to be entertained with the in-built Chromecast. There is an additional consumer offer of 10% if the payment is executed from ICICI debit & Credit card.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice on TMC MP Sushmita Dev’s Plea Seeking Issuance of Aadhar Cards To Persons Included in Final NRC List.

According to Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head Coocaa TV, "Coocaa is a name synonymous to innovations in smart televisions' technology. The brand is known for dynamism in terms of usability and technological upgrade across the globe. As an extension to the Navratri celebration and IPL season we have announced our 42S6G model at a discounted price for our customers. It's a limited period offer till the stocks last. Coocaa TV is the perfect choice for people who like to explore an assortment of content from different platforms. We thank Flipkart to support us in this endeavor.''

Coocaa is Globally renown brand from Skyworth and has been in existence since 2006. Coocaa is a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth, is an epitome of modern design with advanced technologies that has been extremely popular among masses. With its wide range of affordable televisions, Coocaa dominates the open market.

Also Read | Haryana: Retired CRPF Jawan Kills Wife Before Shooting Himself in Rohtak.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)