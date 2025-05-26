PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26: Cosmic CRF Limited, (Bloomberg: COSMICCR:IN) (BSE: 543928) has announced its financial results for the Half Year and year ended 31st March 2025.

Also Read | 'Single Papa': Neha Dhupia To Star in Shashank Khaitan's OTT Debut Show.

* Sales Volume more than doubled (grew 127% to 55,941 tonnes) due to capacity expansion and operational scale-up. However, a significant fall in average selling price, driven by a ~32% drop in raw material prices, tempered revenue growth. As a result, while production surged, the revenue increase at 58.4% was not proportional to volume.

Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY25 (Standalone)

Also Read | IPL 2025: Zimbabwe Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs.

H2 FY25 Standalone Performance highlights vs H2FY24

* Revenue, EBITDA and PAT grow 10%, 38.1% and 6.5% respectively

* EBITDA Margin expanded by 211 bps to 10.4%

Key Business Highlights - FY25

* Capacity Expansion

- Installed Capacity (Standalone) reached 45,000 MTPA, reflecting a significant 41% increase from 32,000 MTPA in FY24 with the addition of one more 6000 sq. ft shed extension

- NS Engineering Projects Private Limited Capacity (Subsidiary) has reached installed capacity of 65,000 MT in FY25 in line with our guidance. Achieved production of 15,000 MT subsequent to handover from NCLT in June 2024.

- Cosmic Springs & Engineering Pvt Ltd (Subsidiary)'s acquisition of Helical and Casnub Springs manufacturing unit, leading to capacity addition of 14400 spring sets per annum

- Procurement of land completed in May 2025 for setting up of forged components manufacturing unit to add value to our railways integration and supply to the railway wagon builders

* Order Book Status

- As of March 31, 2025, the unexecuted order book stands at INR 550 crore, representing 1.8x of FY25 revenue.

* NEW JVs / ACQUISITIONS for Growth, done during the year

- Cosmic Springs and Engineers Limited (subsidiary)

- Entered into Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for acquisition of Helical and Casnub Springs manufacturing unit with an installed capacity of 14400 spring sets per annum. Cost of acquisition is around Rs. 25 crores - being funded by internal accruals and term loans from bank

- Acquired land parcel to set up state of art factory to produce forged components for wagons with installed capacity of 7200 MTPA, Capex would be ~45Cr and would be funded through internal accruals and / or term loan from bank. Production expected to start by February 2026

* Received confirmation from RP of Amzen transportation ltd to submit final resolution plan by 27th may 2025.

* Credit rating has been upgraded to BBB stable

Cash Flow Commentary - FY25

* Key Metrics:

* Operating Cash Flow (OCF): Rs (726) million

* Capital Expenditure (CapEx): Rs 468.5 million

* Free Cash Flow (FCF): Rs (1,194.5) million

While Cosmic CRF Ltd. posted a strong net profit of Rs3,082.57 lakhs in FY25, both Operating Cash Flow (OCF) and Free Cash Flow (FCF) were negative due to significant growth investments.

The negative OCF reflects temporary working capital buildup and other operational outflows tied to the scale-up of production and infrastructure.

* Substantial CapEx was incurred for:

- Capacity expansion

- Strategic acquisitions

Modernization of plants and technology upgrades

* Looking forward:

- The newly added capacities and acquisitions are expected to begin contributing to revenues and margins from FY26 onward.

- Working capital intensity will normalize, and operating leverage will improve.

- This will lead to a strong rebound in cash generation, with positive OCF and FCF expected as the benefits of investments materialize.

Way Forward:

* Aiming to double sales volume every year over the next 3 years

* Key Drivers for Future Growth:Continue to grow scale of operations

* Drive efficiency in capacity utilisation

* Adopt latest technologies

* Diversify product offering

* Developing a strong presence across the country and lay a strong emphasis on sustainability aspects

* The diversified order book will ensure that the company caters to both the growing sectors - Railways & Infrastructure

* Plans to acquire another Liquid Metal asset to leverage large steel requirements of the company

* The company continues to emphasize on operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman & Managing Director of Cosmic CRF Limited, said, "We are pleased to share that FY25 has been a landmark year for Cosmic CRF Limited, marked by our highest-ever revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. Our strategic focus on capacity expansion, operational excellence, and customer-centricity has delivered robust results across key financial and business metrics. Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT grew during H2 and full year FY25, underscoring the strong fundamentals and execution capabilities of our team.

During the year, we successfully scaled our standalone installed capacity by 41%, completed key acquisitions, and enhanced the technological and infrastructural backbone of our subsidiaries. These investments are already translating into enhanced output and greater value creation.

As we look to the future, we remain resolute in our commitment to doubling our volumes every year over the next five years. This will be driven by continued diversification of product offerings, adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, and a sharp focus on efficiency and sustainability. Our growing and diversified order book positions us strongly in the fast-evolving Railways and Infrastructure sectors.

Despite negative cash flows in FY25, our profitability remains strong. The cash outflows are strategic in nature, aimed at long-term value creation through expansion and integration. With the foundation now laid, we anticipate a significant improvement in free cash flows starting FY26.

With our recent credit rating upgrade to BBB (Stable), we believe we are better poised than ever to leverage opportunities and scale new heights. Our mission remains clear - to create enduring value for all stakeholders through innovation, integrity, and impactful growth."

About Cosmic CRF Limited

Incorporated in 2021, is a leading manufacturer of Cold Rolled Form (CRF), Sheet Piles, and Railway Components for railway wagon manufacturing, including Indian Railways. The company offers Customized Engineering Solutions with wide applications in Irrigation, Building, Automotive, Railway Wagons, and Other Industries. Operating advanced manufacturing facilities in Singur, Howrah & Jangalpur in West Bengal, Cosmic CRF Limited is committed to quality and industry standards. The company boasts a total installed capacity of 135,000 MTPA and an extensive product portfolio

For further information, please contact:Cosmic CRF LimitedE: info@cosmiccrf.comwww.cosmiccrf.com

KAPT I FY® ConsultingInvestor Relations | Strategy | ConsultingE: contact@kaptify.in | M: +91-845 288 6099www.kaptify.in

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its directors and officers with respect to the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable in light of its operating experience in recent years. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements. Significant factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include domestic and international economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime and other statutes. The Company does not undertake to revise any forward- looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695841/Cosmic_CRF_Limited_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)