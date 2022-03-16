Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/PR Newswire): Cosmofeed, a dynamic content monetization and consumption platform that enables creators to digitally and seamlessly optimize, monetize, and manage their audiences has announced raising US $1.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by growx ventures, Waveform Ventures, and 9 Unicorns with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP).

Industry leaders like Swati Mohan (CBO - Heads Up For Tails, former CMO - Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer) and Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator) also participated in the round.

The funding will allow Cosmofeed to extend its network to a wider audience of relevant end-users while constantly innovating to provide a hassle-free end-to-end experience. The startup will also use the funding to ramp up its team and hire people for Product, Engineering and Customer Success.

Founded in September 2021 by Vivek Yadav & Vishnu Pathak, Gurgaon-based Cosmofeed helps content creators make money and brings them closer to their community. It does this through its app that allows creators to build premium groups with ease, manage or host online events with one click, and connect with audiences instantly.

Using cutting edge technology, Cosmofeed aims to be a one-stop shop for content creators by eliminating all the inherent problems of the creator workflow and distribution system currently and offering a scalable, seamless platform with a suite of products that can be monetized.

Creators can monetize via premium subscriptions, gated content, and webinars while enjoying a real-time seamless payout. Since its launch, Cosmofeed has grown rapidly to a strong user base of 50K, with a 25 per cent paid cohort.

"The content creator community has grown exceptionally in the recent past, creating an opportunity for millions of new-age creators to earn passive income through micro-community creation. Cosmofeed has been designed with the aim of monetizing the efforts of such creators in a systematic, scalable, and hassle-free manner using technology," said Vivek Yadav, Founder & CEO, Cosmofeed at the funding announcement.

"Cosmofeed's differentiation lies in identifying and empowering the new-age creators. The competitive talent seeks discovery and guidance which is supported by deploying technology. The platform enables them to monetize their content from the very onset and provides the relevant tools for sustainable growth and scalability of these creators of tomorrow," added Yadav.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheetal Bahl, Partner at growx ventures said: "The creator economy is one of the important facets of the digital revolution story, but the lack of tools for creators to manage and monetize their content poses a major bottleneck. Cosmofeed is pioneering one such revolution by building a platform to help creators fill this gap seamlessly. The team is chasing a grand vision with a very promising early traction. We are excited to back them in their rocketship growth journey."

Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures added, "CosmoFeed makes it super-easy for premium content creators to build communities and effectively monetize them. We have been very impressed by what the founders have built even as they were bootstrapped, and the early traction is exciting!"

While Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder at 9 unicorns also commented on the announcement, "There are 1.5 billion WhatsApp and Telegram groups globally with a $50 billion opportunity but creators are unable to monetise the content they create on free groups while struggling to manage private groups. CosmoFeed is solving this major problem and helping these creators and professionals by effectively helping them enable the monetisation channels in an optimal manner. We feel Content is king and there is immense opportunity in this segment."

Cosmofeed is a platform offering a suite of products for the creators enabling them to monetize both bits & full offering of their content across their audiences while building deeper engagement in communities. The unique creator-first approach in product building has allowed Cosmofeed to be a platform that solves all the inherent problems of the creator workflow and distribution. It seamlessly solves the issues in the current ineffective setup that requires different tools and platforms for distribution, payments, community, and engagement making scalability and sustainability a big issue for the creator.

Founded in 2021 and based in Gurgaon, Cosmofeed counts amongst its users some of the top informative creators as it advances its mission to be the end-end platform for the creator - user interactions.

growx is a seed-stage venture fund focused on B2B and emerging technologies. It works closely with investee firms at both strategic and operational levels to drive scale and success. growx invests across a wide range of sectors, and has invested in about 40 companies, including Fynd (exited to Reliance), Locus (exited to Series C investors), Mad Street Den, Pixxel, Progcap, Quandl (exited to Nasdaq), Wellthy Therapeutics, and Zipolan among others.

About Waveform Ventures:

About 9 Unicorns:

