New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS), one of the leading institutes in international relations, announces the countdown for post-graduate aspirants to apply for its two flagship MA in International Studies and MA in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy programmes. Interested aspirants should visit the institute's official website, register for their chosen programme and complete the entire application process by June 30, 2022.

Following simple steps, an aspirant can fill in the required details online, share the supporting documents and complete the payment of the fee, well within the application deadline. Post a successful registration and subject to fulfilment of admission criteria, candidates would be notified by the institute for the Personal Interview (PI) via email. The candidate should be a Graduate from any statutory university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST) at the graduation level.

At SSIS, the selection process for MA in International Studies and MA in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy revolves around PI; conducted virtually. Candidates have to book their preferred slot in advance and the interview link will be shared accordingly. They will need uninterrupted connectivity and a well-functioning mic to undergo the PI.

The PI panel will feature at least two members, interviewing candidates out of a maximum score of 100 marks. The interview can cover general awareness, clarity of thought and articulation, logical reasoning, learning orientation, motivation, extracurricular activities, specific field of interest, communication and soft skills, and overall personality to match the requirements of the programmes.

The MA in International Studies and MA in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy offered by SSIS feature a mix of theory and praxis to create industry-ready professionals and scholar-analysts to explore the contemporary global scenario. It also provides an extensive curriculum for an in-depth learning opportunity for the students. The graduates from SSIS can pursue varied careers across the corporates, the NGOs, the civil service, think tanks, the media houses and international organizations. They can also pursue doctoral studies in their chosen domain.

The MA in International Studies focuses on the study of unique social, cultural, economic and political relationships that exist between various nations and cultures. Under the programme, students critically examine, analyse and understand case studies, simulations and audio-visuals; and gather a deeper understanding of the region through specialization in Europe/ North America and Asia (part of the Area Studies course). Further, students are also encouraged to learn a choice of a foreign language - Arabic/ French/ Spanish or Chinese - for enhanced communication skills.

Similarly, the MA in African Studies, Geoeconomics and Foreign Policy centres around the study of the political, economic and socio-cultural environment of the African continent and its impact on global affairs. The programme aims to strengthen the analytical, critical thinking and communication skills of the students while offering them a comprehensive understanding of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Students also learn in detail about North, West and Central Africa and Eastern, Southern Africa and Island nations through its Area Studies course. Further, the programme offers Arabic and French language learning as part of its elective courses.

A constituent of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) was established in 2012 with the aim to provide a platform for teaching and research in international relations, with an emphasis on India and its role in global affairs. Guided by its vision of "Nurturing leaders for change", SSIS brings a discourse on international relations through a well-designed academic programme, conferences, symposia and exchanges with relevant stakeholders.

To know more please visit: https://ssispune.edu.in/

