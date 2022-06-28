Mumbai, June 28: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday provided some much-needed relief to the Eknath Shinde camp after it issued notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre, and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification. Later, Shinde termed the Supreme Court’s notice a “victory of Balasaheb’s Hindutva”.

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters the seventh day, here are all the latest developments:

Sanjay Raut reacts to Supreme Court's decision

Reacting to the Supreme Court order on rebel MLAs plea, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it's an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11. "There is no work for them in Maharashtra," he said.

Check tweet:

It's an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11. There is no work for them in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on SC order of allowing Eknath Shinde & other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Dy Speaker by July 11 pic.twitter.com/GIKPVSuGIV — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Shinde terms Supreme Court's notice as "victory of Balasaheb’s Hindutva"

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde termed Supreme Court’s notice to the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker a “victory of Balasaheb’s Hindutva”.

Check tweet:

Rebel MLAs to meet Maharashtra Governor

According to sources, two MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today and inform him about the loss of confidence in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

CRPF Security Should Have Been Given To Kashmiri Pandits, Not Rebels

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that before the floor test, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs should take a morality test. "CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits," Thackeray said.

Check tweet:

Before the floor test, they (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) should take a morality test... CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (27.06) pic.twitter.com/yLT0DJ45LQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ready to resign on June 22 at 5 pm after it was clear that there was "no way out" of the political crisis in the state.

