Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17: Cradlewise, one of the world's first AI-powered smart cribs, is now available in India, revolutionizing baby sleep for Indian parents. Recently endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is now using it for his own baby, Cradlewise is a testament to Indian innovation making a global impact. Designed to help babies--and their parents--get better rest, Cradlewise is an all-in-one smart crib and bassinet that uses advanced AI technology to detect early wake-ups and gently soothe babies back to sleep before they cry. Having helped babies in the U.S. and Canada get nearly 30 million hours of restful sleep, Cradlewise is now bringing its game-changing technology to Indian homes.

Founded by Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore alumni, Radhika & Bharath Patil, Cradlewise is the only AI-powered crib that adapts to a baby's unique sleep patterns, ensuring they get the rest they need for healthy development. It features:

* Automatic Soothing: The crib detects early signs of wakefulness and starts bouncing gently to lull babies back to sleep before they cry.

* AI-enabled Sleep Monitoring: Using built-in sensors, Cradlewise tracks breath rate and movements, providing real-time insights without requiring wearables.

* Smart Sleep Insights: Parents can monitor their baby's sleep trends through the Cradlewise app, making it easier to understand their child's sleep needs.

* All-in-one: Cradlewise comes with a built-in baby monitor and sound machine allowing parents peace of mind. In today's fast-paced world, parents juggle multiple responsibilities while ensuring their baby gets the best care. Sleep deprivation is one of the biggest challenges new parents face and one of the leading causes for post-partum depression for a mother. Cradlewise helps solve this by offering a proactive, tech-enabled solution that mimics a parent's soothing touch.

Cradlewise was built and designed by Indian parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, born out of a real need for better sleep support during early parenthood. Made in India and powered by AI, the crib blends thoughtful design with cutting-edge technology, rooted in empathy and real-life experience. "We wanted to make sleep smarter, not harder," says Radhika Patil, Co-founder & CEO of Cradlewise. "Our technology is designed to give parents peace of mind and uninterrupted sleep while ensuring their baby gets the rest they need to grow and thrive. We want to help parents spend quality awake time with babies."

Cradlewise is developed with input from leading medical advisors, including Dr. Chitra Akileswaran, MD, MBA, a board-certified OB-GYN from Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Anoop Rao, MD, a neonatologist at Stanford University. Their expertise ensures the crib's technology is safe, effective, and aligned with the latest sleep science.

After winning accolades like Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and TIME's Best Inventions Award, Cradlewise is now bringing its breakthrough innovation to India. Launched at an introductory price of INR 1,59,900, the Cradlewise smart crib is now available for purchase, marking a new era of intelligent parenting in India.

For more information, visit www.cradlewise.com.

