'Crafted for the Future' initiative of Ministry of Textile Returns with its Third Edition at National Crafts Museum from 12-21 December

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: Crafted for the Future, an initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, returns with its third edition under the broader Weave the Future series. The exhibition will be held from 12 to 21 December at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi, and will be open to all with free entry.

Also Read | ISRO To Launch US' BlueBird-6 Satellite, Weighing 6.5 Tonnes, on December 15.

This edition turns its focus to everyday materials and the wisdom embedded in traditional craft practices; inviting visitors to explore how India's long history of material intelligence can guide more mindful and responsible ways of living today. Through installations, workshops, film screenings, demonstrations, and a craft marketplace, the initiative brings together artisans, designers, and material innovators from across the country.

Event Details

Also Read | Did Vladimir Putin Read the Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita Gifted by PM Narendra Modi Aboard Plane? Fact Check Reveals Viral Photo Is AI-Generated.

* Event: Crafted for the Future - Weave the Future 3.0 (an initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India

* Dates: 12-21 December 2025

* Timings: 10 AM - 6 PM

* Venue: National Crafts Museum, New Delhi

* Entry: Free and open to all

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said, "At DC Handicrafts, we believe that every piece of craft carries the legacy of its land, the skill of its maker, and the story of its time. 'Crafted for the Future' is not just an exhibition--it is a celebration of materials, traditions, and conscious creativity that can guide the way we live tomorrow."

Visitors to Crafted for the Future can explore a thoughtfully curated craft marketplace, immersive installations, and daily film screenings that open up conversations around materials, craft processes, and sustainability. The event offers a variety of hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers, and practitioners - each designed to introduce participants to traditional techniques and contemporary interpretations of craft (registration required only for workshops).

Across the 10 days, guests can also meet the makers, interact with artisans and collectives from across India, and engage with craft-led knowledge systems rooted in circularity, mindful living, and regional material intelligence, making the experience both participatory and deeply reflective.

About Crafted for the Future

Crafted for the Future is part of the Weave the Futureplatform by DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, which showcases artisans, designers, and material practitioners working at the intersection of tradition and contemporary living. The initiative seeks to reposition craft as a living, evolving system of knowledge capable of shaping sustainable futures.

A Deeper Look: Craft as a Living Knowledge System

Building on previous editions that explored upcycling and regenerative craft practices, this edition examines the material intelligence that shaped traditional craft - a system where people worked with what was local, seasonal, and ecologically aligned. Craft emerged not as decoration, but as survival technology, responding to landscape, climate, and social needs.

From wool weaving in the Himalayan belt to bamboo and reed work in riverine regions, from mirror embroidery in Kutch to natural dyes from forest regions--craft practices once embodied a circularity and ecological coherence that industrialised living has since disrupted. Crafted for the Future brings this wisdom back into public discourse, reminding visitors that sustainability was once a lived reality, not an aspiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)