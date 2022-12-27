New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday released the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) task force report on 'Realising AVGC-XR Sector Potential in India', after intensive consultations between various stakeholders.

India today contributes about USD 2.5-3.0 billion out of the estimated USD 260-275 billion worldwide in AVGC market.

Also Read | Salman Khan Birthday: 5 Shirtless Scenes of Bhai That Are Simply HAWT!.

Among key recommendations made by the task force to realize the industry potential and creation of job opportunities in the new-age sector, a National AVGC-XR Mission with a certain Budget outlay is sought to be created for integrated promotion and growth of the sector, the launch of a 'Create in India' campaign with an exclusive focus on content creation -- In India, For India and For World.

Further, leveraging National Education Policy to develop creative thinking with dedicated course content at school levels, to build foundational skills and to create awareness about AVGC as a career choice finds mention.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Coolest Gadget Launches in India, Check Out List and Details Here.

It also recommended to establish a dedicated Production Fund for domestic content creation from across India to promote Indian culture and heritage globally.

On December 22, 2022, Union minister Anurag Thakur was presented by Apurva Chandra, Chairman of the Task Force.

Now, the Ministry along with the other concerned departments will process the implementation of the recommendations in the report.

"The draft policies for growth of the AVGC-XR Sector, both of National and State Level, will be key to aid the growth of the M&E industry in general, and AVGC sector in particular, eventually contributing to India's growth as an AVGC hub," a statement by the information ministry said.

As per the experts within the media and entertainment Industry, the AVGC sector can witness a growth of 14-16 per cent in the next decade.

In terms of employment, 1.85 lakh professionals are employed in the AVGC sector, with another 30,000 who are indirectly employed, the ministry said in the statement.

"The sector would employ approximately another 20-lakh individuals by 2030 to sustain its growth. The skills required for the AVGC professionals is a mix of technology knowhow with fine arts ability," the information ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)