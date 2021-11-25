Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creative Galileo, one of the fastest-growing kids early learning apps today, announced that it has partnered with Periwinkle by Jeevandeep Edumedia, an industry leader with 50+ years of legacy.

Periwinkle focuses on creating engaging and thoughtful content for children based on global education standards.

Under this partnership, Creative Galileo will have the publishing rights to Periwinkle's e-learning content. It will pave the way for an immersive and unique learning experience for kids aged 3-10 while keeping the entire process engaging and fun.

Creative Galileo recently raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and other angel investors, making it the first company to be backed by Kalaari's venture flagship CXXO programme for women founders. The world's leading startup research firm, HolonIQ, recently listed Creative Galileo on their annual list of the 100 most promising EdTech startups from India & South Asia.

Commenting on the announcement, Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said, "We are excited to have Periwinkle onboard with us. This partnership will cater to the ever-growing demand for high-quality video content for kids. Our goals are aligned as we want kids to acquire knowledge and skills from every video they watch or game they play on our app. Our strategy is to continue partnering with the top content players in India and worldwide to offer the best learning experience to our young audience and make learning fun for them."

Speaking on the partnership, Parin Furia, Director, Jeevandeep Edumedia, said, "With this partnership, we are excited to extend our reach, reaffirming our commitment to make learning in the 'new world' more accessible. Like us, Creative Galileo understands how important knowledge and creativity are for every child's journey. Together we can nurture the young minds of today, building a brighter and better tomorrow."

With over 4 million downloads of the e-learning app, Creative Galileo has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz Animation, and others, providing content, gamification, and interactive learning journeys for children. With India's first-of-its-kind character-based e-learning app, the EdTech company aims to become a metaverse of kids' favourite characters that will help them strengthen their core in foundational years through engaging gamified content.

Creative Galileo is a new-age EdTech start-up transforming early learning globally for children from three to ten years. Creative Galileo's 'Kids Early Learn App' is the first-of-its-kind Indian character-based app that aims to leverage technology to emphasize personalized needs, inquiry-based learning methods, and experiential activities, resulting in a fun, interactive curriculum. Since its inception in July 2020, the e-learning app has recorded over 4 million downloads and over 5,00,000 Monthly active users.

In the wake of globalisation, Jeevandeep Edumedia introduced its brand Periwinkle in the year 2008 with an aim to expand its horizons to newer international educational methods, practices and approaches.

With more than 1700 running book titles published for Kg - Grade 10, they aspire to introduce the students to these international standards of learning that will help lay their foundation and expose them to the global trends of education. Periwinkle's YouTube channel 'Periwinkle kids' with 1 Million+ subscribers is an enriching and self-paced comprehensive learning tool for children all around the world.

